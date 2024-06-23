A90 near Peterhead reopens after three-vehicle crash

Part of the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead has reopened after a three-vehicle crash.
The road was shut between Hatton and Longhaven following the collision at Auchiries at around 10:10am.
Police and the fire service attended, with one appliance sent from Peterhead.
It left the scene at 11:12am.
Police confirmed there are no reported serious injuries and the road has since reopened.
Posting on Twitter this morning, Traffic Scotland said: “Both directions are currently closed due to a collision.
“Please approach with care and use alternative routes where possible.”
