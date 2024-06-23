A90 near Peterhead reopens after three-vehicle crash

Part of the A90 between Ellon and Peterhead has reopened after a three-vehicle crash.

The road was shut between Hatton and Longhaven following the collision at Auchiries at around 10:10am.

Police and the fire service attended, with one appliance sent from Peterhead.

It left the scene at 11:12am.

Police confirmed there are no reported serious injuries and the road has since reopened.

Posting on Twitter this morning, Traffic Scotland said: “Both directions are currently closed due to a collision.

“Please approach with care and use alternative routes where possible.”