News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘End of an era’: Readers react to news that former Exodus, XO, will get Popworld makeover

From sticky floors to meeting their spouse on the dancefloor, people have shared memories of the city-centre haunt.

By Ross Hempseed
The venue was called Exodus for years before rebranding as XO. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.
Our readers have been reminiscing about sticky carpets and banging tunes at student haunt, Exodus.

Currently known as XO, Exodus was the place to be in the Granite City for many years, located within the depths of the Triple Kirks on Schoolhill.

Thousands tore up the dancefloor to “banging tunes”, becoming a staple of the city’s nightlife.

However, Triple Kirks recently announced XO will undergo a major transformation from next month.

Triple Kirks is underneath XO. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

When the venue emerges from the other side in mid-August it will be rebranded as Popworld, a phenomenon sweeping the UK with clubs in Glasgow, London and other cities.

Reactions were mixed, with many remembering Exodus/XO as the place to be, while others were “buzzing” for Popworld.

Gary Graybill is grateful to the venue, having met his wife there six years ago.

Gary Graybill and his wife the night they met in Exodus. Image: Gary Graybill.

He commented: “I met my wife on a Sunday night in Exodus! 6 years ago. We’re married with two kids now. This is the only photo of the night.”

Lottie Hobbs commented that she also met her husband in Exodus 15 years ago.

Matty Smith had a forgettable experience the only time he went to Exodus, commenting: “Was only ever in it once. Absolutely blootered, so can’t remember much.”

Brian Campbell wrote: “Loved how yer feet got stuck on the carpet.”

Exodus on a Friday night. Image: Supplied.

Alana Russel added: “Absolutely loved Exodus Tuesdays, those were the days.”

Louise Esslemont wrote: “Banging tunes, great atmosphere.”

Nikki Swinburn commented: “Finishing a shift at RGU union and going over for the last hour getting a bottle of wine for a fiver with a straw.”

Tracey Reid said: “Exodus was my fave back in the day. Best music ever!”

John Clark commented: “End of an era”, while many others said there were just too many good memories of Exodus to choose from.

Retro gaming tournaments at Exodus. Image: Scottish Retro Esports.

According to commenters, Exodus would also host retro game tournaments.

It also was where many celebrated the 2014 Aberdeen League Cup win.

Photo from the night of the 2013 League Cup win for Aberdeen. Image: Graham Watt.

Others on social media are looking forward to Popworld arriving in town. 

David Christie wrote: “If it’s anything like Popworld in Milton Keynes it’ll be ace! Went a few years back, and got absolutely smashed bopping to utter cheese. No regrets.”

Julie Simpson commented: “Might be an excuse for a night out/reunion.”

Kirsty Holmes wrote: “We do love Popworld”, while Kandy Johnston said: “I’m absolutely buzzing for this.”

Conversation