Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Best moments as Aberdeen University graduations return to King’s College

More than 50 pictures of students as the sun shone on the Granite City.

Seat were packed as graduates, family and friends gathered to celebrate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
By Michelle Henderson

Aberdeen University students celebrated today as they took to the stage to accept their degrees.

Proud friends and family descended upon the university’s King’s College campus for the first of their summer graduations.

The ceremonies are being held at the historic Old Aberdeen site again after taking place at the P&J Live in Dyce.

Dressed in their finest attire, students studying Biological Sciences, Psychology, Geosciences, Natural and Computing Sciences and BSc ‘Ordinary’ stepped forward to accept their degrees.

Graduates beamed as they crossed the stage with family members who watched on with delight.

The ceremonies are the first of the university’s summer graduation ceremonies for 2024.

A further nine gatherings will be held over the course of the week.

Years of hard work were rewarded today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Students posed for pictures outside. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Friends and family joined in the celebrations. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
All smiles at Aberdeen University campus grounds this morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
School’s out for summer. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
One student brought the wrong type of bubbly to the party. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Diplomas were handed out in person. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Long nights of studying culminated in this. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Students were clapped onto the stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Wave for the camera. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hundreds gathered for the ceremony. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Students shared a laugh outside. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Students waved goodbye to university life. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduates were in good spirits. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Photos were taken from every angle. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hundreds turned out for the occasion. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The gentlemen were looking their best in the sun. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
It was all smiles this morning. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Students celebrated the completion of their studies. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Sunglasses were required on a scorching hot day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Students had to go onstage to collect their award. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A thumbs-up for the camera. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
It was a momentous occasion for the latest batch of graduates. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Blowing a kiss. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A kilt and tartan on the big day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A further nine gatherings will be held over the course of the week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Proud friends and family descended upon the University’s Kings College Campus. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Biological Sciences, Psychology, Geosciences, Natural and Computing Sciences and BSc ‘Ordinary’ students were up first. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Beaming family members flooded the university. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Students sharing a laugh together. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The ceremony is the first of nine planned for this week. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The afternoon session

The ceremony was held at the Old Aberdeen site. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Graduates filtered out of the building. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
It’s time to celebrate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Honorary Graduate Sir Peter Bruce. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Students were quick to remove graduation gowns in the heat. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hundreds received their diplomas today. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A big ‘heart’ sign was given out after the ceremony. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Beaming students after the graduation. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Some took shelter in the shade. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
More students following the ceremony. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A wave for the cameras. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A graduation thumbs-up. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Nothing but peace after the end of long nights of study. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The end of four years of hard work. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
It was a good atmosphere in Old Aberdeen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Students all took their turn on stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A view from the main stage. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
All were dressed in their best. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Feeling of relief for some. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The beginning of the graduation ceremony. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A big round of applause was had for each student. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The end of the academic journey for some. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A kilt-wearer receives his award. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A glance on the way to the podium. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A good time was had by all. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Big smiles on the big day. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
It was a big day for students friends’ and family. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

