Gallery: Best moments as Aberdeen University graduations return to King’s College

Aberdeen University students celebrated today as they took to the stage to accept their degrees.

Proud friends and family descended upon the university’s King’s College campus for the first of their summer graduations.

The ceremonies are being held at the historic Old Aberdeen site again after taking place at the P&J Live in Dyce.

Dressed in their finest attire, students studying Biological Sciences, Psychology, Geosciences, Natural and Computing Sciences and BSc ‘Ordinary’ stepped forward to accept their degrees.

Graduates beamed as they crossed the stage with family members who watched on with delight.

The ceremonies are the first of the university’s summer graduation ceremonies for 2024.

A further nine gatherings will be held over the course of the week.

The afternoon session