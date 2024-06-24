Golfers get Gidi as Afro-Caribbean food comes to Newburgh

Typically, a round of golf begins with a quick bacon roll with some tea or coffee in the morning.

However, golfers in Newburgh are getting a taste of Afro-Caribbean cuisine after recent changes.

Aberdeen city bar brand OGV Taproom has given Newburgh Golf Club a new lease on life.

Now after a sizeable investment, golfers will find the swanky bar alongside West African and Caribbean fusion restaurant Gidi Grill in the clubhouse.

Inside, patrons can recharge after 18 holes with a menu which includes the likes of ‘jerk sweet fire chicken wings’ roots fish cake’ and ‘spicy BBQ pork belly’.

Bosses say the change to the menu has been designed to attract both members and non-members.

And food and drink options are not the only new additions.

Members can also enjoy the new golfing facilities which includes a brand new pro shop, and a simulator for game improvement.

Newburgh Golf Course offering something different with Gidi Grill

Despite the bold new direction for the course, resident PGA golf pro Robbie Stewart said it has been a success so far.

The 63-year-old has been working in golf for over 40 years and, speaking to the Press and Journal, said he was excited by the unique direction the club has taken.

He said: “OGV are investing in all areas of the golf course, they have been very good so far.

“We have our long standing members, who have been here for a long time, and we are obviously trying to look after them.

“But to grow, we need to do more than cater for the traditional club members. We need to grow the income from the visiting golfers.

“It’s a bit of a fresh start for us.”

Gidi Grill food has gone done ‘a storm’ in Newburgh

Vicky Mitchell, 43, is a relatively new addition to the team after joining back in March of this year.

Working as a bar manager, the new OGV Taproom has done wonders for the Newburgh golf course.

“We were unsure about it at first but that food has gone down an absolute storm,” she said.

“Everybody that has come in has been raving about it, and said they will come back.

“It was a bit of a shock to some to begin with.

“It has been amazing though, you wouldn’t have though it from a golf club but it’s come in and everyone is using it, both golfers and non-golfers.

“It’s a bit different but it’s good.”