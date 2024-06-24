Golfers get Gidi as Afro-Caribbean food comes to Newburgh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Golfers get Gidi as Afro-Caribbean food comes to Newburgh

Gidi Grill, which also has a restaurant in Aberdeen's Union Street, has now taken up residency at the course.

Robbie Stewart and Vicky Mitchell behind the new OGV Taproom in Newburgh. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming

Typically, a round of golf begins with a quick bacon roll with some tea or coffee in the morning.

However, golfers in Newburgh are getting a taste of Afro-Caribbean cuisine after recent changes.

Aberdeen city bar brand OGV Taproom has given Newburgh Golf Club a new lease on life.

Golfers can now enjoy Afro-Caribbean food in the clubhouse at Newburgh Golf Course. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson

Now after a sizeable investment, golfers will find the swanky bar alongside West African and Caribbean fusion restaurant Gidi Grill in the clubhouse.

Inside, patrons can recharge after 18 holes with a menu which includes the likes of ‘jerk sweet fire chicken wings’ roots fish cake’ and ‘spicy BBQ pork belly’.

Bosses say the change to the menu has been designed to attract both members and non-members.

And food and drink options are not the only new additions.

Members can also enjoy the new golfing facilities which includes a brand new pro shop, and a simulator for game improvement.

Newburgh Golf Course offering something different with Gidi Grill

Despite the bold new direction for the course, resident PGA golf pro Robbie Stewart said it has been a success so far.

The 63-year-old has been working in golf for over 40 years and, speaking to the Press and Journal, said he was excited by the unique direction the club has taken.

Jerk sweet fire chicken wings. Image: Newburgh Golf Course.

He said: “OGV are investing in all areas of the golf course, they have been very good so far.

“We have our long standing members, who have been here for a long time, and we are obviously trying to look after them.

The nachos on offer at Newburgh. Image: Newbugh Golf Course.

“But to grow, we need to do more than cater for the traditional club members. We need to grow the income from the visiting golfers.

“It’s a bit of a fresh start for us.”

Gidi Grill food has gone done ‘a storm’ in Newburgh

Vicky Mitchell, 43, is a relatively new addition to the team after joining back in March of this year.

Working as a bar manager, the new OGV Taproom has done wonders for the Newburgh golf course.

Afro-Caribbean style steak. Image: Newburgh Golf Course.

“We were unsure about it at first but that food has gone down an absolute storm,” she said.

“Everybody that has come in has been raving about it, and said they will come back.

“It was a bit of a shock to some to begin with.

The Gidi ‘Bad Boy’ hot dog. Image: Newburgh Golf Course.

“It has been amazing though, you wouldn’t have though it from a golf club but it’s come in and everyone is using it, both golfers and non-golfers.

“It’s a bit different but it’s good.”

