Emergency services rush to ‘open fire’ in Inverness city centre

Emergency services are currently battling an “open fire” in Inverness city centre.

Firefighters are currently on scene at Market Brae Steps in the Highland capital after nearby bins were set aflame.

Two appliances were sent by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 7pm and remain on scene to help contain the blaze.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said that the emergency services were called when plumes of smoke started to “affect nearby properties”.

It is currently unclear at this stage if anyone has been injured by the fire.

Both Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for further information.

More to follow.