Firefighters called to tackle fire in Aberdeen city centre

Fire crews are currently battling a fire in Aberdeen city centre.

Firefighters were called to Stirling Street just before 9:30pm this evening.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and the street has been cordoned off.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to Stirling Street at 9:29pm.

“We sent four appliances that they remain at the scene.”

It is believed the fire started inside inside one of the flats within a building.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Residents moved out after ‘really bad’ fire

One resident at a nearby flat told the Press and Journal that the fire “was really bad” when it first started.

Social media footage showed a column of smoke coming out from a window.

Other residents have added that some of them will have to be moved out of the nearby flats because the damage is “so bad.”

More to follow: