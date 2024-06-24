Firefighters called to tackle fire in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Firefighters called to tackle fire in Aberdeen city centre

Four appliances are currently on Stirling Street.

By Alberto Lejarraga & Graham Fleming
Four fire crews remain at Stirling Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Graham Flemming
Four fire crews remain at Stirling Street in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Graham Flemming

Fire crews are currently battling a fire in Aberdeen city centre.

Firefighters were called to Stirling Street just before 9:30pm this evening.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and the street has been cordoned off.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to Stirling Street at 9:29pm.

“We sent four appliances that they remain at the scene.”

It is believed the fire started inside inside one of the flats within a building.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Residents moved out after ‘really bad’ fire

One resident at a nearby flat told the Press and Journal that the fire “was really bad” when it first started.

Social media footage showed a column of smoke coming out from a window.

Other residents have added that some of them will have to be moved out of the nearby flats because the damage is “so bad.”

More to follow:

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Robbie Stewart and Vicky Mitchell behind the new OGV Taproom in Newburgh. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson
Golfers get Gidi as Afro-Caribbean food comes to Newburgh
Seat were packed as graduates, family and friends gathered to celebrate. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Gallery: Best moments as Aberdeen University graduations return to King's College
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A grieving Aberdeen mum has spoken of her agony at having to wait almost nine years for authorities to answer to her son's death in police custody. Sharon Fenty, 53, has broken her silence to demand the findings of an inquiry into the death of her son Warren be published immediately. The 20-year-old lost his life inside Police Scotland's flagship custody suite at Kittybrewster police station on June 29 2014 Picture shows; Mum Sharon Fenty and her son Warren. N/A. Supplied by Sharon Fenty (Warren's mum) Date; Unknown
Face-to-face apology for grieving mum after poorly handled probe into son's police custody death
Did one of your favourites make the list? Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Creme de la creme: Which north bakeries were named among the best in the…
The Cordyce housing plan and the burnt out shell of the former Cordyce School
Construction costs crisis hits Dyce development - with warning affordable homes could be moved…
401 Union Street, where there used to be a Jimmy Chung's branch.
Jimmy Chung's founder turning flats above former Aberdeen restaurant into serviced apartments
Armed robber and fire raiser Jason Kuzmicki at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson.
Firestarter jailed after he set Aberdeen flat blaze causing £27,000 damage
The venue was called Exodus for years before rebranding as XO. Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson.
'End of an era': Readers react to news that former Exodus, XO, will get…
Ambitious developers John Adam and Son aim to turn the derelict farm into 19 new houses for Peterculter. Image: Savills
'Inventive' plans to demolish farm to make way for 19 self-build plots at Peterculter
3
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Heroic Aberdeen woman bites Staffy to save her beloved pet from vicious attack