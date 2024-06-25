5 reasons Aberdeenshire North and Moray East became Scotland’s most volatile election contest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

5 reasons Aberdeenshire North and Moray East became Scotland’s most volatile election contest

It’s the seat that has already cost Douglas Ross his job as Tory leader - while Labour ditched its candidate over a pro-Russia row.

Douglas Ross and David Duguid. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Douglas Ross and David Duguid. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie and Andy Philip

It’s the north-east general election contest that has already cost Scottish Tory chief Douglas Ross his job as a direct result of his decision to stand.

Another candidate was swiftly ditched and suspended by Labour due to historic “pro-Russia” posts he shared on social media.

Meanwhile, the candidates for Reform and the Lib Dems have been caught up in difficult headlines too.

And on Monday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Mr Ross put their reputations on the line again by saying they’re confident in the seat – and will make “progress” in the north-east.

How did Aberdeenshire North and Moray East become such a volatile constituency in this snap election?

1. David Duguid sacked while in hospital

Rishi Sunak’s surprise election announcement on May 22 left his party in an awkward position in the north-east.

Former Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid had already been picked as the candidate by local Tory members.

But he remained unwell in hospital following treatment for a serious spinal injury and pneumonia.

David Duguid MP
David Duguid was dropped as a candidate by the Tories. Image: Scottish Conservatives

Mr Duguid said he was still determined to run in the contest even though he would be unable to get out on the campaign trail.

But on June 5 he was dropped by the party against his own wishes since they deemed it was unviable for him to stand.

2. Douglas Ross steps in…then loses his job

If the decision to ditch Mr Duguid as the candidate was already controversial enough, Tory leader Mr Ross stepping into the fold made things ten times worse.

Mr Ross – the former Moray MP – had previously said he would leave Westminster to focus on his duties at Holyrood.

Yet he stunned party colleagues with a sudden U-turn, deeming himself the only possible candidate who could replace Mr Duguid.

Outgoing Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross. Image: DC Thomson.

Some Scottish Tory MSPs were deeply unhappy with how their leader had behaved – while First Minister John Swinney branded his actions “despicable”.

It turned Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, already an important battleground, into a priority target seat for the SNP.

The pressure soon became too much for Mr Ross, who announced days later he will quit his job as Tory boss after the July 4 election.

3. Labour ditch candidate over pro-Russia posts row

Little attention had been paid to Labour candidate Andy Brown, a veteran activist standing for the party in a seat they have no hope of winning.

Yet he soon became the focus of national attention after the Press and Journal exclusively revealed he had shared pro-Russia posts on social media.

The Labour candidate had posted a link to state media outlet Russia Today on his Facebook page doubting whether the Kremlin was behind the 2018 Salisbury poisonings.

Suspended Labour candidate Andy Brown is fighting to clear his name. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Party bosses took immediate action just hours later, suspending Mr Brown and withdrawing support for him.

His name will remain on the ballot since it is too late for a new candidate to be put forward.

But Mr Brown came out swinging in defence of himself in a bid to clear his name, insisting he would never show support for Vladimir Putin’s regime.

4. Reform and Lib Dem candidates brought into the mix

Days after Mr Brown was sacked by Labour, two more candidates in the seat became the subject of criticism over their own past remarks.

It was revealed that Jo Hart, the candidate for Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, had shared a post calling the Royal Family “benefit scroungers” in a rant against the monarchy.

Meanwhile, the Lib Dem contender for the seat came under fire for “racist language” used in past social media posts.

Candidate Ian Bailey – in a clearly provocative message about the character of Brexit voters – suggested they only wanted to leave the EU so they could send “darkies” home.

5. It’s too close to call

SNP candidate Seamus Logan in Peterhead. Image: DC Thomson.

Even the experts are struggling to say who will come out on top on July 4.

Some surveys predict a Tory wipeout in Scotland, while others are more optimistic about the party’s vote holding up in the north-east.

One poll, detailed here, suggests Mr Ross could lose his gamble.

But that’s something he and Mr Sunak rejected during a visit to Edinburgh on Monday.

The prime minister said: “Douglas and I are confident that we’re going to make good progress here in Scotland.”

Check below for more details on all candidates in every constituency in Scotland.

More from Politics

Handout photo issued by Save the Children of a child with books(Save the Children/PA)
Low wages since 2010 linked to 44% rise in child poverty in UK working…
Rishi Sunak faces further pressure to suspend the Conservatives alleged to have placed bets on the date of the General Election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Minister calls for betting scandal suspensions as Tories look to immigration
Campaigners say requiring producers of single-use vapes to take back their products once used could change the ‘wasteful system’ (PA)
Campaigners hope new laws will mean ‘beginning of the end’ for single-use items
BMA Scotland is warning that Scotland’s NHS is in crisis (Jeff Moore/PA)
Existence of NHS as we know it is under threat, warns BMA Scotland
A fleet of luxury coaches should be funded by the next government to boost tourism and reduce car use across the UK, according to a new report (Alamy/PA)
Next government should fund luxury electric coaches – charity
Workers have seen real pay rise of £16 a week since 2010, according to new research (Alamy/PA)
Real pay for UK workers has grown £16 a week since 2010, says think…
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is to launch a new six-page mini-manifesto, focused on care (Lucy North/PA)
Liberal Democrats launch mini-manifesto for carers
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to tackle knife crime (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Starmer: Reducing knife crime will be ‘moral mission’ for Labour
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is ramping up attacks on Labour’s plans to curb immigration (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sunak claims Labour would make UK ‘illegal migration capital of the world’
Minister for Finance Michael McGrath (PA)
Michael McGrath set to be Ireland’s next EU commissioner

Conversation