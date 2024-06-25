A9 road safety activist’s fury as police say ‘insufficient evidence’ to charge Highland hotelier with speeding

A hotelier accused of driving his Bentley at more than 100mph on the A9 will not be prosecuted after police ruled a YouTube video of the alleged incident was “insufficient evidence” to charge him.

Ruchir Gupta, owner of Kincraig Castle Hotel in Invergordon, was reported after appearing to exceed the speed limit in his £200,000 luxury sports car near Alness.

The footage was posted to the 50-year-old millionaire’s YouTube channel called Richie on Tour before being deleted after Mr Gupta learned he was under investigation.

Now, a spokesman for Police Scotland has told The Press and Journal that “there was insufficient evidence to report the circumstances” to Scotland’s prosecution service.

Instead, according to an email sent from the Road Policing Unit to the concerned Highland resident who complained about Mr Gupta, police “made efforts” to contact Mr Gupta “with a view to advising and educating him … in the hope that this deters any similar instances in the future”.

However, after viewing an archived copy of the contentious YouTube video, A9 road safety campaigner Laura Hansler urged authorities to reconsider their position.

“I’m furious at what I’ve just witnessed,” she said, adding: “I’m urging the police to re-investigate what I believe is unequivocal evidence of dangerous driving.

“The police frequently appeal for members of the public to provide dashcam footage in cases of alleged reckless or dangerous driving.

“In this case, it’s my opinion that Mr Gupta has provided it himself,” Miss Hansler added.

‘It’s the fastest four-seater by top speed in the world,’ brags driver

During the video sequence, the property tycoon is seen driving his blue limited edition Bentley Continental Supersport.

It cost more than £200,000 when launched in 2017 with a potential top speed of 209mph, reaching 0-60mph in just 3.4 seconds.

“It’s the fastest four-seater by top speed in the world,” Mr Gupta boasts to viewers, before appearing to accelerate more than 40mph above the limit to overtake two cars 10 miles from Alness.

During the overtake, the speedometer points to 160kmph, or 100mph.

“Regardless of a person having a car that can do in excess of 209mph, speed limits are set within the UK for a reason,” Miss Hansler said.

“These limits are there to protect them, but most importantly to protect other road users from those who wish to flout the law because they deem themselves entitled to do so.

“Being able to afford a supercar does not equate to being able to handle a supercar,” she added.

‘No one’s ego should let them turn Highland roads into racetrack for the rich’

Mr Gupta was reported by a local man who only wanted to be known as John when he spoke to this newspaper, accusing the wealthy businessman of turning the NC500 into a “racetrack”.

Previously, John said: “Speeding potentially puts the lives of other road users at risk.

“No one’s ego should let them feel it’s acceptable to turn Highland roads into their personal racetrack for the rich.”

“I hope that Police Scotland makes it abundantly clear to Ruchir Gupta that the law applies to everyone without exception.”

The constabulary confirmed that John’s complaint had been “passed to local traffic officers for awareness/action”.

However, in a recent update, a Police Scotland spokesman said: “On April 15 2024, police received a report of concern regarding speeding in Easter Ross.

“Enquiries were carried out and there was insufficient evidence to report the circumstances to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“Suitable advice was provided to all parties.”

‘Insufficiency of evidence to prove beyond doubt an offence took place and by whom’

Further explanation for the decision to take no further action was explained to the complainer John in an email from the investigating officer.

The Dingwall-based police constable stated: “I, along with a supervisor, have reviewed the information and video footage you have provided me with.

“The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service have then been liaised with making them aware of this complaint and seeking their view as the prosecutors.

“Due to the video being heavily edited, unknown times and dates of the ‘offence(s)’, the uncorroborated identity of the vehicle(s) and driver(s), there is unfortunately an insufficiency of evidence to prove beyond all reasonable doubt that an offence took place and by whom.”

The Crown Office, which provides advice, support and guidance to investigating agencies, declined to comment on the case.

An official said it was a matter for the relevant investigating agency, in this case, Police Scotland, to make its own decision on whether to refer the case for potential prosecution.

‘Showing off … without any thought for rules and safety’

Stonehaven man Robert McCready, who lost his 55-year-old sister Carole McLay to a crash on the A9 in May 2001, said he thought Mr Gupta was “showing off”.

The 69-year-old’s sibling was a passenger in a minibus travelling north when it collided with a Land Rover three miles south of Drumochter.

After watching the video of Mr Gupta, he told The Press and Journal he felt it was “obvious that he had the intention to demonstrate what the car can do”.

Mr McCready added: “He’s even gone to the bother of having a cameraman in the passenger seat to record the capabilities of the car.

“The A9 is a horribly dangerous road, even when traffic is sticking to speed limits, but to also have people driving at ludicrous speeds … is an absolute disgrace.

“I do still feel there is an element of showing off … without any thought for the rules of the road and for the safety of others.”

Mr Gupta has not responded to multiple requests by The Press and Journal for comment, despite several attempts to contact him via email, phone, and text message.

However, in a series of bizarre posts on his prestigious Invergordon hotel’s Instagram account in the days after his alleged speeding was first reported, he previously claimed the YouTube video in question had been “manipulated” after his YouTube account was “hacked”.

Mr Gupta posted about the complainer John, stating: “It would be nice to finally meet ‘Lazy John’ so he can finally be encouraged to get a real job and improve the local economy by contributing to it, like we do.”

In another post, Mr Gupta said: “The same John then apparently hacked into our Youtube account, forcing our Editor to change his password, and illegally obtained some private footage from our Youtube account, which may or may not have been manipulated by him thereafter”.

Mr Gupta would not say whether he could provide any evidence to support his allegations, which John has denied, and the matter has never been reported to police.

