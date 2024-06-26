Fate of Oldmeldrum Care Home hangs in balance as cost pressures mount

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fate of Oldmeldrum Care Home hangs in balance as cost pressures mount

A crunch meeting is to be held on Friday as care home struggles with staff recruitment and "unsustainable" budget challenges.

By Graham Fleming
Westbank care home's future is in doubt. Image: Google Maps
The fate of an Aberdeenshire care home is to be decided this week.

Westbank Care Home in Oldmeldrum could be shut in a cost saving measure being considered this Friday.

The home, based in the village’s Lower Cowgate, houses up to 33 residents.

It’s closure is on the agenda for the meeting between the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (IJB) on June 28.

The IJB has been recommended to close the facility in a bid to “rationalise the number of residential care facilities for older people.”

The initiative is part of an effort to achieve £12.5 million of savings to plug a funding gap in the council’s revenue budget.

The report points to a number of challenges faced in keeping the care home open – including pricey upkeep bills and staffing issues.

Cost and staffing issues have been cited for reasons for the possible closure. Image: Google Maps.

Works totaling over £500,000 have been completed since 2019, with the costs of keeping it open labelled “unsustainable”.

Oldmeldrum care home in recruitment difficulties

The facility has also had problems keeping a full roster of staff.

“The second key challenge relates to staffing,” the report said.

“Westbank is registered with the Care Inspectorate to provide care for up to 33 older people, and at the time of writing has 25 residents, due to challenges with staffing.

“Difficulties in recruitment and retention of staff have been long-term, emerging during the Covid-19 pandemic and these have been compounded in subsequent years
due to various factors, with agency use increasing.

“The home is unable to operate at full capacity due to staffing challenges. Repeated attempts have been made to support recruitment, including open days.

“It must be reiterated that all of the staff at Westbank are highly valued and the outcome of this Options Appraisal is in no way a reflection on their hard work, care, and
dedication.”

‘No consolation’ on closure with wider public

Local councillors and MSPs are set to speak at Friday’s meeting to voice resident’s concerns about the closure.

Councillor Derek Ritchie said that there had been “no consultation with local elected members” regarding the closure.

Cncllr Derek Ritchie said the wider public “was not consulted” about the possible closure. Image: Derek Ritchie via Facebook.

Speaking in an online post, he said: “I have been besieged with correspondence from deeply concerned residents ,the proposed closure will be decided on Friday by the IJB Board.

“There has been NO consultation with local elected members or the wider public
The closure would be a hammer blow to the residents, their families and indeed the staff . I am due to address the meeting on Friday.

“I wish to relay some of the hurt and anxiety that this abysmal lack of communication has caused.

“The value of Westbank Care Home to Oldmeldrum and the greater community must be realised.”

