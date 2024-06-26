Drug busts carried out in Tillydrone, Tarves and Liverpool lead to ‘significant’ arrest

Tillydrone and Tarves.

At first glance, you wouldn’t think there is much to link the two communities.

But the locations were intrinsically linked this week as officers targeted properties in both areas in the ongoing – and crucial – battle to remove drugs from our streets.

The North East Police Division say they were able to make “significant steps” in a county lines operation, which also saw officers travel throughout the UK to apprehend criminals linked to drugs.

The Press and Journal joined police as they carried out the local warrants on Tuesday, hot off the heels of more activity being carried out in Liverpool.

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris stressed the importance of local officers making the journey across the border to carry out the warrant instead of relying on Merseyside Police.

This first drugs search of the day was the catalyst for further activity in Scotland.

Drugs warrants carried out regularly

Teams gathered at Kittybrewster Police Station before 7am on Tuesday to be briefed on the day’s activities.

Acting on intelligence, uniformed and plain-clothed officers were told they would be targeting two properties – one in the Tillydrone area and another in Tarves.

The CID team have been keeping tabs on the occupiers of the flats for several weeks and believe they are working together to bring drugs into the north-east.

They have been working on this specific operation since October last year and were now able to take action across multiple locations.

The fact communication is key for an operation like this became clear very fast.

Everyone involved could be described as calm and controlled as they take in the instructions for what is essentially just another day on the job.

Carrying out a drugs warrant is a regular occurrence. The Press and Journal joined teams on a similar mission last year during national ‘County Lines Intensification’ week.

This led to the arrest of 14 men and two women.

Officers search for drugs in Tillydrone and Tarves

Officers said Aberdeen is an appealing location for dealers as it does not have the same turf wars as other cities, such as Glasgow.

For Tuesday’s warrants, those in Aberdeen could not take action until the go ahead came in from Liverpool.

When the call comes in, half of the team head off to Tarves where it is believed class A drugs are being housed.

A convoy of marked and unmarked police vehicles then make the short journey to a high-rise in Tillydrone, parking up before 7.30am.

It is a part of the city officers have visited many times before for drug-related issues.

Officers swoop on Aberdeen flat

The officers are experienced in operations like this one and have a sort of shorthand as they quickly move up the building.

The communal hallway outside the flat in question is empty, with just a child’s pushchair left in the middle of the floor.

However, the silence is quickly interrupted by the sound of an “enforcer” or battering ram being used to break down the door alongside shouts of “police”.

It takes a few attempts with the space filling with dust as the wood splinters and officers break down the hinges.

Once through, they are faced with a barricade of two washing machines and a packed flat.

But the occupant is nowhere to be seen.

Shouts of “clear” come from each of the rooms before the team start carrying out a thorough search.

After a few minutes of organised chaos – shouting and banging – it’s all over.

Officer committed to fighting supply of drugs in Aberdeen and beyond

The warrants carried out this week – in Aberdeen, Tarves and Liverpool – followed eight months of intelligence building.

The work by local officers led to the arrest of a 44-year-old man who is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court “at a later date”.

Officers were also able to recover heroin worth up to an estimated £15,000 and just under £10,000 in cash.

DS Harris said “significant steps” had been taken in the operation.

Ultimately, their goal is to remove the drugs from communities and provide essential support to those affected.

County lines – the transportation of illegal drugs from one area to another – is continuing to hit the headlines but officers hope to reassure the public.

They explain the importance of building intelligence which can come from officers being present in communities – or from people sharing their concerns.

This information can often lead to drugs being seized, however, finding a mobile phone can be often more significant.

DS Harris added this latest investigation “underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We are committed to working with local and national partners to support those who are vulnerable and tackle serious and organised crime.”