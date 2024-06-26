Drug busts carried out in Tillydrone, Tarves and Liverpool lead to ‘significant’ arrest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drug busts carried out in Tillydrone, Tarves and Liverpool lead to ‘significant’ arrest

The Press and Journal joined police on a drugs warrant in Aberdeen this week.

Officers batter down door
Officers had to force their way into an Aberdeen flat. Image: DC Thomson.
By Ellie Milne

Tillydrone and Tarves.

At first glance, you wouldn’t think there is much to link the two communities.

But the locations were intrinsically linked this week as officers targeted properties in both areas in the ongoing – and crucial – battle to remove drugs from our streets.

The North East Police Division say they were able to make “significant steps” in a county lines operation, which also saw officers travel throughout the UK to apprehend criminals linked to drugs.

The Press and Journal joined police as they carried out the local warrants on Tuesday, hot off the heels of more activity being carried out in Liverpool.

Officers bash their way into a property.

Detective Sergeant Sam Harris stressed the importance of local officers making the journey across the border to carry out the warrant instead of relying on Merseyside Police.

This first drugs search of the day was the catalyst for further activity in Scotland.

Drugs warrants carried out regularly

Teams gathered at Kittybrewster Police Station before 7am on Tuesday to be briefed on the day’s activities.

Acting on intelligence, uniformed and plain-clothed officers were told they would be targeting two properties – one in the Tillydrone area and another in Tarves.

The CID team have been keeping tabs on the occupiers of the flats for several weeks and believe they are working together to bring drugs into the north-east.

They have been working on this specific operation since October last year and were now able to take action across multiple locations.

The fact communication is key for an operation like this became clear very fast.

Officers make their way up to the flat. Image: DC Thomson.

Everyone involved could be described as calm and controlled as they take in the instructions for what is essentially just another day on the job.

Carrying out a drugs warrant is a regular occurrence. The Press and Journal joined teams on a similar mission last year during national ‘County Lines Intensification’ week.

This led to the arrest of 14 men and two women.

Officers search for drugs in Tillydrone and Tarves

Officers said Aberdeen is an appealing location for dealers as it does not have the same turf wars as other cities, such as Glasgow.

For Tuesday’s warrants, those in Aberdeen could not take action until the go ahead came in from Liverpool.

Door caved in of Aberdeen flat
The P&J was there to capture the moment the door of a Tillydrone property was caved in to gain entry. Image: DC Thomson.

When the call comes in, half of the team head off to Tarves where it is believed class A drugs are being housed.

A convoy of marked and unmarked police vehicles then make the short journey to a high-rise in Tillydrone, parking up before 7.30am.

It is a part of the city officers have visited many times before for drug-related issues.

Officers swoop on Aberdeen flat

The officers are experienced in operations like this one and have a sort of shorthand as they quickly move up the building.

The communal hallway outside the flat in question is empty, with just a child’s pushchair left in the middle of the floor.

However, the silence is quickly interrupted by the sound of an “enforcer” or battering ram being used to break down the door alongside shouts of “police”.

Officers break down door of flat
Officers are forced to break down the door. Image: DC Thomson.

It takes a few attempts with the space filling with dust as the wood splinters and officers break down the hinges.

Once through, they are faced with a barricade of two washing machines and a packed flat.

But the occupant is nowhere to be seen.

Shouts of “clear” come from each of the rooms before the team start carrying out a thorough search.

After a few minutes of organised chaos – shouting and banging – it’s all over.

Officer committed to fighting supply of drugs in Aberdeen and beyond

The warrants carried out this week – in Aberdeen, Tarves and Liverpool – followed eight months of intelligence building.

The work by local officers led to the arrest of a 44-year-old man who is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court “at a later date”.

Officers were also able to recover heroin worth up to an estimated £15,000 and just under £10,000 in cash.

DS Harris said “significant steps” had been taken in the operation.

Ultimately, their goal is to remove the drugs from communities and provide essential support to those affected.

Battering ram on floor
Tools abandoned after breaking through the door. Image: DC Thomson.

County lines – the transportation of illegal drugs from one area to another – is continuing to hit the headlines but officers hope to reassure the public.

They explain the importance of building intelligence which can come from officers being present in communities – or from people sharing their concerns.

This information can often lead to drugs being seized, however, finding a mobile phone can be often more significant.

DS Harris added this latest investigation “underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We are committed to working with local and national partners to support those who are vulnerable and tackle serious and organised crime.”

Conversation