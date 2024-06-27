‘Open to offers’: Macduff town hall on the market

A much-loved town hall located in the heart of Macduff has hit the market.

The 17 Shore Street building, which has been a focal point of the town centre since 1884, is now on sale – with the local authority “open to offers”.

Aberdeenshire Council has listed the building as a great “conversion opportunity” in a “prominent town centre location”.

The organisation says: “The property benefits from a very prominent location on Shore Street within Macduff town centre.

“Banff has a population of approximately 4,000 and Macduff and Banff together offer an excellent selection of commercial, leisure, and community facilities.”

Memories of Macduff town hall

The three-storey building has been category B listed by Historic Environment Scotland and holds great memories for members from the local community.

Many have taken to social media to reminisce on their town hall memories.

Williamina Donn said: “Great dances at the Macduff town hall. I used to go every Saturday.”

“What a tragedy… Having moved up her in 1979, I attended various events and booked it for some of them,” Justyn Sirett added.

“People coming in regularly, including the play group, kept it busy.”

Donna Adams said the “beautiful building” has been neglected in recent years.

She said: “These buildings have so much beauty and character let’s hope someone can buy it and restore it to its former glory.”

The property has a rateable value £27,500, with offers currently being sought.

For further information on the property, contact the estates admin on 01467469261 or email estates@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.