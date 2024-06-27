‘Open to offers’: Macduff town hall on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Open to offers’: Macduff town hall on the market

Aberdeenshire Council is advertising the venue - built in 1884 - as a great "conversion opportunity".

By Ena Saracevic
Macduff town hall
Macduff town hall has hit the market.

A much-loved town hall located in the heart of Macduff has hit the market.

The 17 Shore Street building, which has been a focal point of the town centre since 1884, is now on sale – with the local authority “open to offers”.

Aberdeenshire Council has listed the building as a great “conversion opportunity” in a “prominent town centre location”.

The organisation says: “The property benefits from a very prominent location on Shore Street within Macduff town centre.

“Banff has a population of approximately 4,000 and Macduff and Banff together offer an excellent selection of commercial, leisure, and community facilities.”

the hall in Macduff town hall
The indoor hall area. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Memories of Macduff town hall

The three-storey building has been category B listed by Historic Environment Scotland and holds great memories for members from the local community.

Many have taken to social media to reminisce on their town hall memories.

Williamina Donn said: “Great dances at the Macduff town hall. I used to go every Saturday.”

“What a tragedy… Having moved up her in 1979, I attended various events and booked it for some of them,” Justyn Sirett added.

“People coming in regularly, including the play group, kept it busy.”

 

Donna Adams said the “beautiful building” has been neglected in recent years.

She said: “These buildings have so much beauty and character let’s hope someone can buy it and restore it to its former glory.”

The property has a rateable value £27,500, with offers currently being sought.

For further information on the property, contact the estates admin on 01467469261 or email estates@aberdeenshire.gov.uk.

