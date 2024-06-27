Three-bedroom detached house on market for just £50k in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three-bedroom detached house on market for just £50k in Aberdeen city centre

On average, detached houses in the same postcode sell for £238,500 - so what's the catch?

By Chris Cromar
Dee Street house.
The house was gutted by fire in 2018. Image: Rightmove.

A three-bedroom detached house has hit the market for just £50,000 in Aberdeen city centre.

Located on Dee Street in Ferryhill, this future family home is a stone’s throw from Union Square.

Data from Zoopla shows the average sold price for a detached property in the AB11 postcode is £238,500 – so what’s the catch?

Dee Street house.
The property has a lot of potential. Image: Rightmove.
Dee Street map.
The property is located in a central location. Image: Rightmove.

Unfortunately, it has been “deemed unsafe due to fire damage” after a devastating blaze in March 2018.

The property, last sold in 2017 for £157, 099, is to be auctioned by Auction House Scotland, with a guide price of £50,000.

Bidding opens on July 15 – and with the right amount of investment, this property could be transformed from a derelict shell to a lovely family home.

The detached traditional villa – which dates back to around 1900 – is split over two levels and there is no internal access.

It has been described as having a “generous” footprint and is believed to include three bedrooms – however, no definitive internal detail can be verified due to its unsafe condition.

Dee Street house.
The house in its current state is uninhabitable. Image: Rightmove.

Some garden grounds appear to form part of the title, with the property being landlocked with pedestrian access only.

No home report is available as the building is uninhabitable due to the fire, with viewings external only.

The property is described as a “fantastic refurbishment project” with “strong development potential”.

The description says: “The competitive guide price and obvious potential will undoubtedly encourage investor/developer, and early expression of interest is recommended.”

