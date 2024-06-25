New York pizza chain, Starbucks and Co-op all planned at new Portlethen petrol station

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New York pizza chain, Starbucks and Co-op all planned at new Portlethen petrol station

Sbarro will be serving up slices under the new proposals - but who are the American food giants set to arrive in the north-east?

By Isaac Buchan
The Portlethen petrol station will be built at the City South Business Park.
The Portlethen petrol station will be built at the City South Business Park. Image: Dandara

New York pizza chain Sbarro, Starbucks and Co-op are all planned to open up at a new petrol station near Portlethen

A proposal has been lodged to Aberdeenshire Council for signs indicating which outlets are pencilled in as part of the development.

The services were originally given the go-ahead in 2020, with owners EG Group now finding retailers to move into the units.

Portlethen petrol station plans date back years

Plans were initially approved back in 2019 for services across from the KCA Deutag building just off the A92 road between Aberdeen and Portlethen.

The site would be made up of 10 pumps, a shop and two drive-thrus, along with four electric vehicle charging points.

The new services will sit just next to the A92 south of the city. Image: Dandara

Work only began on the service station at the City South Business Park in August.

EG Group, owned by billionaire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa, are expanding further into the north-east market, already owning one site in Peterhead and securing permission for a project at Stonehaven.

Who are Sbarro?

Starbucks and Co-op are household names, but the New York chain would be a newcomer to the north-east.

The new pizzeria is the result of a partnership between US-owned Sbarro and EG Group.

The pizza chain is a staple across the Atlantic with 600 locations, but has only been in the UK for three years, with its first location in Birmingham.

Sbarro specialise in quick-service, New York style pizza sold by the slice, and have been operating since 1956.

What next for Portlethen services?

The Starbucks and Sbarro would be in the main building with the Co-op grocery store. It’s not yet known who will occupy planned drive-thru units envisioned for the development.

Work is still under way on the service station with construction firm Dandara, saying the development has created 25-30 new jobs for the local area.

You can view the full plans here.

What else would you like to see at the new Portlethen services? Let us know in our comments section below

