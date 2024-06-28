£240,000 worth of cannabis plants uncovered at Aberdeen property

A man is due to appear in court after a massive haul of cannabis plants was found in a property in Aberdeen.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home on Kirkhill Road in the Torry area at 8.45am yesterday morning.

Officers swarmed the property and on entry uncovered a massive quantity of cannabis plants inside.

It is estimated the street value recovered could be £240,000.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged following the bust and is due to appear before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on June 28.

Sergeant Mark Rennie said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to disrupting the cultivation and sale of illegal substances.

“The public has an important role to play and we encourage anyone with information or concerns about drugs to contact us via 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”