Developers told to let Aberdeen ‘seance mansion’ rest in peace as office plans refused

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Developers told to let Aberdeen ‘seance mansion’ rest in peace as office plans refused

Offshore engineering boss Andrew Mosley wanted to turn the B-listed Kingswells House spiritual centre into offices.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the Kingswells House plans. Image: McWIliam Lippe Architects
An artist impression of the Kingswells House plans. Image: McWIliam Lippe Architects

Developers planning to turn the historic “seance mansion” Kingswells House into an offshore engineering firm’s new HQ have been told to give up the ghost.

AS Mosley boss, Andrew Mosley, had applied to Aberdeen City Council seeking permission to transform the B-listed building into offices.

He wanted to refurbish the granite mansion and move his 16 employees to the new base near Kingswells, next to Ardene House vets and Prime Four Business Park.

The building was constructed in the 17th Century, but has been altered throughout the following centuries.

Kingswells House pictured back in 2011. Image: DC Thomson

It was initially built for former two-time Aberdeen provost Alexander Jaffray III, who moved his family to the edge of town to escape the plague.

However, it is currently empty having most recently been used as a spiritual centre.

The site was most recently occupied by The Summerland Trust.

The former seance room at Kingswells House. Image: McWilliam Lippe Architects

Spiritualists used a particular seance room inside to contact those on “the other side”.

However, the historic mansion went under the hammer four years ago with opening bids starting at just under £400,000.

Fears access to Kingswells House is ‘unsafe’

Mr Mosely’s proposal was met with opposition from the local authority’s roads team who raised concerns over road safety.

Access to the site is found off the A944 dual carriageway, and the team were were worried that the key route into the city is frequently busy with traffic.

It is also a well-used path for walkers and cyclists.

Kingswells House can be found nestled next to the Prime Four Business Park – and the busy A944. Image: Google Street View

They argued the current site access is “far below modern standards” and would not give enough visibility to those leaving or entering the site.

And, they believed that traffic crossing the carriageway to enter the site was “unsafe”.

The team said: “Cyclists in particular are likely to be using this commuter route at some speed, with very limited sight of vehicles that may be approaching the junction.

“In the event that cyclists travelling along the shared path encounter vehicles exiting the site, the lack of prior sight could easily result in collision.”

Why was the Kingswells House office plan refused?

The engineer wanted to knock down the house’s garages, which he claimed were a “poor-quality addition” to the building.

In their place, Mr Mosely wanted to build a modern extension that would house an open plan office space.

An artist impression of the proposed extension at Kingswells House. Image: McWIliam Lippe Architects

But while planners said changing the former home into an office would be “acceptable”, they didn’t believe the extension was suitable for the historic site.

Do you agree with the refusal? Share your views on the decision in our comments section at the foot of this article

They said it was “questionable” how the modern extension related to the character and appearance of Kingswells House.

Council chiefs also claimed it would not meet Historic Environment Scotland’s guidance on altering listed buildings.

Taking all of these concerns into consideration, the application was ultimately refused.

Historic Aberdeen Harbour offices could become rehab centre

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Babylon nightclub, Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DCT Media
Teen, 17, attacked Aberdeen bouncer who wouldn't accept fake ID
Ben van Bilderbeek, who has been the driving force behind oilfield technology firm Plexus for nearly 40 years.
Veteran North Sea innovator Ben van Bilderbeek hands over reins at Plexus
Paramount Bar in Aberdeen to undergo makeover.
Aberdeen's Paramount bar to close for six weeks for 'summer glow-up'
Breaking news logo
A96 reopens fully following two-vehicle crash south of Huntly
Are the bus gates in Aberdeen city centre making visitors feel welcome. Design image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Aberdeen bus gates: Shire towns 'boom' as people stay away from city centre that…
3
Balmoral Estate could turn a disused steading into new holiday cottages.
King Charles to turn 200-year-old steading into self-catering cottages at Balmoral
Aberdeen
More than two-thirds of north-east firms say region needs mayor
Lee Derrett outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Serial domestic abuser ordered to stay away from FOUR exes
Cancer Research UK, Race for Life Aberdeen at Aberdeen beach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Nine-year-old cancer survivor from Fyvie kicks off Race for Life Aberdeen
Jewellery manager Dominique is one of thousands backing the P&Js common sense compromise. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
'Please listen to us': Finnie's the Jeweller manager 'worn down' as bus gates keep…
10

Conversation