Kingswells House: Aberdeen mansion once used ‘to contact the dead’ could become workplace

Kingswells House was built at the height the plague, with Aberdeen’s panicked provost moving his family to the suburbs.

And since Alexander Jaffray III created it in the 1660s, the mansion has had quite a history.

Legend has it King Charles II stopped for a drink from the well at the front door, thereby giving the Kingswells area to the west of the city its name.

And in recent decades it has been used by spiritualists, with its own dedicated seance room used to reach people on “the other side”.

The Summerland Trust group moved out a few years ago, seeking to “continue its work around the UK”.

And in 2020, Kingswells House was put under the hammer – with bids starting at £400,000.

Who bought Kingswells House?

The new owner is Andrew Mosley, the boss of offshore engineering firm AS Mosley.

The mechanical engineer founded the firm in 1997, and it has worked with oil and gas firms across the world.

Mr Mosley is now seeking permission from Aberdeen City Council for some changes, as he plans to relocate his business there from Oyne.

He wants to move his 16-strong workforce into a new office there, which would be formed by knocking down and replacing a garage attached to the building.

Papers submitted by McWilliam Lippe architects explain why the open-plan space is needed.

Documents state: “The extension will house open plan office space required by the applicants as part of their business.

“This space is essential to them in providing a clear, open workspace that is not facilitated by the layout of the existing building.”

However, the mansion will instead be used to provide “individual offices, meeting rooms and archiving spaces”.

Workplace plans ‘could save historic building from ruin’

The design team also explains how the proposed changes could stop the historic landmark crumbling into decline.

They add: “Prior to the purchase of the building in 2020, the site had been largely neglected.

“In providing the extension, the entire building can be considered a viable workspace.

“Being in continuous use in this way will serve to protect the building from further degradation through neglect and lack of occupation.”

The house is set within eight acres of land, which boasts a C-listed walled garden.

What else was Kingswells House used for?

During the 17th century, the mansion was a secret Quaker meeting house.

It was restored in the 19th century, having slowly fallen into disrepair.

The building was bought by millionaire Clark Findlay in 2003.

Mr Findlay had a keen interest in spiritualism and, when he died two years later, he bequeathed it to the Summerland Trust – a charitable organisation which runs courses.

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

It was hoped the presence of the group would “raise the goodness in the area” and people from far away as America, Canada, Norway and Germany came to stay.

The heart of the property was a large room used for seances, which had 20 chairs arranged in a circle.

When it went up for sale, auctioneers hailed the “unique opportunity”.

You can see the plans here.