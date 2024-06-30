Aberdeenshire duo win 9,000-mile Peking to Paris vintage car rally in 1928 Bentley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire duo win 9,000-mile Peking to Paris vintage car rally in 1928 Bentley

Andy Buchan and Mike Sinclair battled desert sandstorms and rough terrain in the 37-day Peking to Paris vintage motor rally, driving a car built almost 100 years ago.

By Sally McDonald
Peking to Paris vintage rally winners Andy Buchan and Mike Sinclair racing along in their car, Crunchie.
Peking to Paris vintage rally winners Andy Buchan and Mike Sinclair racing along in their car, Crunchie. Image: Will Broadhead Photographic

They battled desert sandstorms and rough terrain in some of the farthest-flung corners of the planet in a vintage car rally – and they did it in a vehicle made almost 100 years ago.

Scotland’s dynamic duo, Andy Buchan, 57, and Mike Sinclair, 58, emerged champions in one of the world’s toughest vintage and classic car endurance rallies.

The epic 14,500km (9,000-mile), 37-day Peking to Paris endurance race began at the Great Wall of China on May 18, spanned 10 countries, and crossed six time zones before culminating at Gendarmerie National in Paris on June 23.

Andy and Mike toasting their win in Paris.
Andy and Mike toasting their win in Paris. Image: Francesco Rastrelli / Blue Passion Italy

It was only the eighth event since the race began in 1907.

Driver Andy, a retired ­businessman, and navigator Mike, a retired oil industry field manager, completed the HERO-ERA-organised challenge in Andy’s 1928 4½ litre Le Mans Bentley, known affectionately as Crunchie.

Motoring across the world

They were among 80 crews from 26 countries that motored through China, Inner Mongolia and Kazakhstan, before ferrying their vehicles across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, and pushing overland through Georgia, Turkey, Greece, Italy and San Marino, with the Aberdeenshire dads first over the finish line to the popping of Champagne corks and the cheers of family, friends and spectators.

Pals since serving an ­apprenticeship together 40 years ago, the duo are now back on home turf.

Andy, from Hatton of Fintray – who in 2022 completed the gruelling Sahara Challenge as part of his training – told The Sunday Post: “It was on my bucket list to do the Peking-to-Paris rally in an open-top Bentley. I bought the car in 2020 but the race was delayed for two years because of Covid.”

Driver Andy Buchan with 'Crunchie', camping in Kazakhstan during the Peking to Paris vintage rally race.
Driver Andy Buchan with ‘Crunchie’, camping in Kazakhstan during the Peking to Paris vintage rally race.

He revealed: “It’s a matching numbers car, meaning it has all the major components it had on the day it left the factory. Its first registered keeper was the marketing director for Bentley, Hugh Somerset Kevill-Davies, who had been a captain in the 3rd Gordon Highlanders, and who served during the First World War.

“It’s a very special car. There was an agreement when I bought it that I wouldn’t tell my wife or anyone else what it cost, but it was a big number.

“When we set off our goal was just to get to Paris, that in itself is an achievement. We were a few days into the rally when we realised we could be in contention for a bigger award. We were delighted to win. It’s fantastic.”

Dad-of-two Mike, from Balmedie, said: “We worked hard to prepare for the race, but we would never have expected to win. We are absolutely delighted.”

Charity challenge

Their efforts have so far raised more than £2,600 for the charity Cash For Kids. But the challenge was greater than either man anticipated.

Reliving the experience, Andy said: “Massive parts of Kazakhstan were desert, and we were following pipeline routes and driving along rough, unpaved embankments that were three or four metres high. All my car wanted to do was to escape left or right and fall off the embankment. We drove the equivalent distance of Aberdeen to Manchester in one day. I had to hold the steering wheel tightly and my body was sore.

“We camped overnight in the desert and were hit by a sandstorm. It was hard to keep the tents up. In the morning, we were absolutely covered in sand. We were running in temperatures of 40˚C and over at times in an open-topped car.”

Andy Buchan and Mike Sinclair.
Andy Buchan and Mike Sinclair. Image: Francesco Rastrelli

At one point on the Kazakhstan leg, they experienced a punishing tail wind. Andy, who with wife Marion has daughters Katherine, 24, and Rachel, 22, explained: “It was blowing our own dust cloud into the cabin of the car, and it made visibility and breathing very difficult.”

He added: “The banter and fun we had all the way through was great. We had so many laughs – competitors and support crew – and there must have been about 200 of us travelling on the rally. Everybody gets into a bit of trouble, and every-body helps each other out. It was superb.

“We are so delighted to have won. My family and friends from Houston in Texas, Tenerife and Aberdeen travelled to Paris, which was a surprise to me. It was an emotional moment.”

Driving Crunchie

Mike – dad to Alexander, 24, and Matthew, 22, and a volunteer for Blood Bikes Scotland, who provide a free transport service to the NHS – was also joined at the finish line and for the presentation of the trophy by his wife Rachel.

Mike Sinclair, covered in sand after their daring drive through the desert.
Mike Sinclair, covered in sand after their daring drive through the desert as part of the vintage car rally

Andy chuckled: “When I bought the car from a specialist Vintage Bentley dealer in the south of England, they told me I should give it an affectionate nickname. By the time I had driven it to Aberdeen I realised that changing gear took a little bit of skill I hadn’t quite mastered, so I named the car Crunchie.”

Now gearing up for the Pearl of India event in February, Andy smiled: “I feel very privileged, with Mike and Crunchie, to be the eighth winner of the Peking to Paris event.”

