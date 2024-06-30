Elgin’s KFC changes to happen soon and ‘new and unique dining’ at Macallan Distillery

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week, plans have been approved to build a glasshouse at Glen Grant Distillery in Rothes.

There will be new facilities at Macallan Distillery.

But first, we look at planning chiefs giving the go-ahead for KFC’s proposals to carry out work at their Elgin restaurant.

APPROVED: KFC Elgin restaurant

Earlier this year, the Press and Journal revealed plans at KFC’s Elgin restaurant.

They wanted to carry out an internal and external refurbishment of the current drive-thru on Linkwood Place.

Work proposed included the extension of the drive-thru lane, external cladding and new signage.

The work means parking spaces will be reduced from 35 to 31.

Now the plans have been approved by planning chiefs.

One person objected to the proposals.

They said the reduction of parking spaces would increase the amount of vehicles parking on Riverside Road to consume meals and create more litter.

They also called for bins to be added.

‘Minimal impact’

However, the local authority’s transport section said the resulting impact in terms of overall parking demand would be minimal.

Meanwhile, they said littering is not a planning related matter and it is recommended that any concerns be raised with Environmental Health.

The KFC in Elgin grabbed the news headlines when it first opened in June 2013.

Streets were brought to a standstill as hungry punters formed long queues in their cars outside the fast food shop.

SUBMITTED: Decking area for Elgin bar

The owners of Foggies Bar and Lounge are seeking retrospective permission for the levelling and decking area for punters to sit outside in front of the bar.

In November 2021, the area at Munro Place was licensed for outdoor use by customers.

Earlier this year, they decided to sort out the area as the ground was very poor due to sunken and raised slabs.

Applicant Philip Witton was not aware consent was needed before starting the work.

APPROVED: Glasshouse near Glen Grant Distillery’s garden

In March, we revealed Campari Group had been given the go-ahead to expand the Glen Grant Distillery’s visitor centre in Rothes.

In efforts to deliver a premium international visitor attraction while remaining true to its Scottish heritage.

What is the glasshouse?

The Italian drinks industry company will now also build a glasshouse just outside the distillery’s Victorian Garden.

The Victorian-style structure will be able to host up to 25 people within a lush green environment of exotic plants.

This space will support catering for day to day visitors and marketing events for the Campari Group.

It will continue the tradition of glasshouses and greenhouses within the distillery gardens dating back to the 1830’s.

The building takes inspiration from the glasshouse which was attached to the now demolished Glen Grant House.

The former site of the house is now occupied by the car park and woodland.

All glasshouses at the distillery were removed in 1960s.

In January, we first reported on the glasshouse plans.

SUBMITTED: Work at Station Hotel

In recent weeks, we revealed the Station Hotel in Rothes had plans approved to build an extension to house 13 new bedrooms with 11 King rooms and two suites.

The hotel on 51 New Street in Rothes will demolish two homes to make way for the extension.

Now the hotel wants to replace the existing timber double door to the Toots Bar with a glazed screen.

This change is proposed as the door is not used as it is close to the main hotel door.

Long history of Station Hotel

The hotel had been closed for many years.

It was even used as temporary housing by Moray Council.

Then in 2016, the hotel reopened after local couple Richard and Heather Forsyth extensively restored the grand old building to its former glory.

Since then, it has been a success.

APPROVED: Changes at Macallan Distillery

A new permanent dining experience is coming to Macallan Distillery.

Last November, we revealed the Edrington Group wanted to carry out £500,000 worth of work at the distillery which is cut into a slope above Craigellachie.

The well-known whisky attraction is only yards away from Easter Elchies House where the Macallan brand was founded 200 years ago.

The building warrant revealed about proposed alterations to create kitchens, whisky and wine rooms and dining areas.

What is the new dining experience?

Now building warrant officers have approved a building warrant for the work to be carried out.

The Glasgow-based international premium spirits company who owns the distillery were represented by Blyth And Blyth Consulting Engineers.

Now new details have emerged about the dining experience.

Brothers Joan, Jordi and Josep Roca are behind the three-Michelin-starred El Celler de Can Roca restaurant in Spain.

Now they have teamed up with Macallan to launch a permanent dining experience at the estate in Speyside.

TimeSpirit will serve a nine-course tasting menu as the whisky brand continues to celebrate its 200th anniversary.

The 30-cover dining room will be designed by architect David Thulstrup.

TimeSpirit will open to diners in late summer.

SUBMITTED: Rebuild of home for the second time after major blaze

Jim MacLeod wants to rebuild his home for a second time after it was almost completely destroyed by a fire last year.

The Orton property was ravaged by a blaze that tore through the roof and ran out of control through the house.

The incident in May last year came just two years after Mr MacLeod was forced from his home between Rothes and Fochabers after his pipes burst in temperatures as low as -17C.

After years of painstaking repairs, he had finally been ready to move back into the property, which is the former station house, at the time of the fire.

In the days following the blaze he told the Press and Journal he would rebuild his home for a second time.

Plans have now been submitted to Moray Council to repair and reinstate the B-listed Orton house after the fire.

Drawings show the floor plan of the building will be kept the same inside the building, which was built in the 19th Century.

Planners have committed to replacing fixtures including windows, gutters and doors with similar features.

SUBMITTED: Plans to expand Benriach Distillery’s visitor experience

In 2021, Benriach Distillery opened up their first ever visitor centre inside an old brewer’s cottage which includes a bar, tasting lounge and retail space.

Earlier this week, we revealed Brown-Forman Corporation – which also owns Jack Daniels want to expand the visitor centre.

The extension will contain two tasting rooms acting as a hub for training sessions and seminars with 20 more seats.

The facility will also include a new welcome area, reception, shop and updated toilet facilities.

Are you going to be submitting interesting plans? Get in touch at sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk

Latest Moray planning roundups: