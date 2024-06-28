Police, ambulances and fire engines descend on Aberdeen homeless unit in ongoing incident

Police, ambulances and fire engines have descended on a busy street in Aberdeen city centre.

Emergency services are attending an ongoing incident at Aberdeen City Council Homelessness Unit on West North Street.

Police were called at around 3:25pm following concern for a person.

Officers are currently on the second floor of the three-storey homeless accommodation block, near Morrisons, with a cordon up at the entrance of the flats.

One ambulance left at the scene at 6.15pm, but others remain there just now.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told The P&J that they are “assisting police” by “standing by” at the incident, which they were alerted to at 5.32pm.

An appliance was sent from nearby Aberdeen Central fire station at Mounthooly.

Police called over concern for a person

West North Street has been reduced to one lane.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Press and Journal: “We were called at around 3.25pm.

“This is a concern for person incident that officers have attended.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service and Aberdeen City Council have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

