Police, ambulances and fire engines descend on Aberdeen homeless unit in ongoing incident

West North Street is down to one lane.

By Chris Cromar
West North Street incident.
Emergency services are at the scene. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Police, ambulances and fire engines have descended on a busy street in Aberdeen city centre.

Emergency services are attending an ongoing incident at Aberdeen City Council Homelessness Unit on West North Street.

Police were called at around 3:25pm following concern for a person.

West North Street incident.
The homelessness unit is located on West North Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

Officers are currently on the second floor of the three-storey homeless accommodation block, near Morrisons, with a cordon up at the entrance of the flats.

One ambulance left at the scene at 6.15pm, but others remain there just now.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service told The P&J that they are “assisting police” by “standing by” at the incident, which they were alerted to at 5.32pm.

An appliance was sent from nearby Aberdeen Central fire station at Mounthooly.

Police called over concern for a person

West North Street has been reduced to one lane.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Press and Journal: “We were called at around 3.25pm.

West North Street incident.
A fire engine was sent from nearby Aberdeen Central fire station at Mounthooly. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.

“This is a concern for person incident that officers have attended.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service and Aberdeen City Council have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news. 

