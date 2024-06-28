What do locals think of Mosstodloch’s new bubble tea takeaway?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food and Drink

What do locals think of Mosstodloch’s new bubble tea takeaway?

Customers travelled across Moray to sample bubble tea at Cupp on Friday.

By Ena Saracevic

Bubble tea fans travelled across Moray for the opening of Cupp takeaway in Mosstodloch today.

Queues stretched around Mosstodloch Service Station for the popular drink, which originates from Taiwan and uses tapioca balls.

The new store sells everything from fruit milk teas, matcha teas and hot boba teas to coffee, sushi snacks and boba toys and merchandise.

The exterior of the bubble tea takeaway
The queue for bubble tea stretched around the building. Image: Jason Hedges
The long queue for the opening
The queue stretched around the building. Image: Jason Hedges.

The first 100 customers of the shop received a free bubble tea, known as boba, while for the rest of the day, customers received a 50% discount.

Some customers waited an hour to be the first in line.

Rachael Tame, from Buckie, had never tried the drink before but travelled for the opening to ‘try something new’.

Woman holding bubble tea
Rachael Tame came from Buckie to try bubble tea for the first time.  Image: Jason Hedges.

She said: “This is my first time ever having bubble tea.

“I’m quite excited because apparently this one tastes like birthday cake.

“I came down from Buckie because I wanted to try something new.

“Normally when it’s a hot day a cold drink like this is really good.”

Karen Henderson, Moira Richardson and Morag Walker all live in the area and were intrigued to try the drink.

Women waiting to be served at the takeaway
Customers were excited to try the drink, with some having it for the first time. Image: Jason Hedges.
Three women holding their bubble tea
Locals Karen Henderson, Moira Richardson and Morag Walker came along to try the famous drink. Image: Jason Hedges.

The three women had never tried the drink before but were excited to try the unique flavours.

After having her first bubble tea, Moira said the drink was “absolutely amazing” and that she’d return.

Ayeesha Cruickshank walked to the service station from Dipple with her mother Sally.

Mother and daughter waiting for bubble tea
Mother and daughter duo came together to try bubble tea.  Image: Jason Hedges.

“Everyone’s always saying how nice [bubble tea] is but I’ve just never tried it,” Ayeesha said.

“I’ve never been brave enough to try it.

“We’re happy to see a big queue like this somewhere so local.”

Poppy Lindsay, Lottie Du Pon and Poppy Lindsay are all local to the area and were ‘very surprised’ to see a bubble tea takeaway open in Mosstodloch.

The three girls standing outside the takeaway
Poppy Lindsay, Lottie Du Pon and Phoebe Lindsay are all local to the area. Image: Jason Hedges.

Phoebe said: “I was really surprised when I heard about it. I think it’ll get Mosstodloch lively again.”

Shelly Hendren’s son Frankie convinced her to make the trip from Portsoy for the bubble tea.

She said: “He’s obsessed with it. Normally we make the trip to Bubble City in Aberdeen.

“It’s quite a small town to put a bubble tea takeaway, you’d think that they’d put it in Elgin rather than here.”

Why Mosstodloch?

Emma Riddiough, training and development manager at CUPP, said the opening had been “really successful”.

She told The Press and Journal: “The team are doing a really great job.

“The customers have been really positive and supportive.

Manager Sarah standing in the shop
Sarah Riddiough, training and development manager, was ‘excited’ to bring bubble tea to Mosstodloch. Image: Jason Hedges
Staff at the bubble tea takeaway
The bubble tea baristas ensured the day went to plan. Image: Jason Hedges
There were a variety of drinks on offer. Image: Jason Hedges

“We have a partnered company up here.

“They got in touch with the owner of the service station Suraj and asked if he would be interested.

“He’s sold bubble tea in his shop before and it went down really well. He was really excited to open this up.”

Speaking to The Press and Journal last month, service station owner Suraj Thapa said he was excited to “bring something new” to Mosstodloch.

He said: “People like new things and we’re sure that the bubble tea will be popular amongst customers.”

 

Mosstodloch is Cupp’s sixth takeaway opened in Scotland; with all the others being in Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen.

The shop is open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm and has a delivery service on their app.

Have you tried Cupp in Mosstodloch? Let us know what you think of it in the comments.

More from Food and Drink

Cullen skink is a classic. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Cullen skink in Inverness: 6 places to visit for a hearty bowl
Picture shows; Brewdog . Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT
Exclusive: Dozens of BrewDog staff demand end to 'toxic culture of bullying' on eve…
Edyta and Lukas Kranz. Images: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Murly Tuck: Meet the Polish couple who are new owners of celebrated Tarves…
A blonde woman and a grey-haired man holding a fiddle looking at the camera standing side-by-side in a pub.
How music, whisky and culture helped rejuvenate a tired side of Inverness city centre…
Macallan distillery exterior at dusk
New dining experience approved at Macallan Distillery
Susan Yule with her Hungry Squirrel product range. Images: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Hungry Squirrel founder enjoys 'flavourful adventure' as nut butter business continues to soar
Goulash is a little gem of a restaurant located in Adelphi. Images: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Goulash is Hungarian hospitality at its finest
The Ploughman features in the list. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The best breakfast, lunch and dinner spots in (and around) Peterculter
Andy and I with our dishes from The Heilan Coo in Buckie. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Heilan Coo: what did we rate our 4 dishes from the Buckie burger…
Have you visited the new Belmont Street eatery yet? Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The family of four showing Aberdeen the joy of Venezuelan food from Belmont Street

Conversation