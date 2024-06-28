What do locals think of Mosstodloch’s new bubble tea takeaway?

Bubble tea fans travelled across Moray for the opening of Cupp takeaway in Mosstodloch today.

Queues stretched around Mosstodloch Service Station for the popular drink, which originates from Taiwan and uses tapioca balls.

The new store sells everything from fruit milk teas, matcha teas and hot boba teas to coffee, sushi snacks and boba toys and merchandise.

The first 100 customers of the shop received a free bubble tea, known as boba, while for the rest of the day, customers received a 50% discount.

Some customers waited an hour to be the first in line.

Rachael Tame, from Buckie, had never tried the drink before but travelled for the opening to ‘try something new’.

She said: “This is my first time ever having bubble tea.

“I’m quite excited because apparently this one tastes like birthday cake.

“I came down from Buckie because I wanted to try something new.

“Normally when it’s a hot day a cold drink like this is really good.”

Karen Henderson, Moira Richardson and Morag Walker all live in the area and were intrigued to try the drink.

The three women had never tried the drink before but were excited to try the unique flavours.

After having her first bubble tea, Moira said the drink was “absolutely amazing” and that she’d return.

Ayeesha Cruickshank walked to the service station from Dipple with her mother Sally.

“Everyone’s always saying how nice [bubble tea] is but I’ve just never tried it,” Ayeesha said.

“I’ve never been brave enough to try it.

“We’re happy to see a big queue like this somewhere so local.”

Poppy Lindsay, Lottie Du Pon and Poppy Lindsay are all local to the area and were ‘very surprised’ to see a bubble tea takeaway open in Mosstodloch.

Phoebe said: “I was really surprised when I heard about it. I think it’ll get Mosstodloch lively again.”

Shelly Hendren’s son Frankie convinced her to make the trip from Portsoy for the bubble tea.

She said: “He’s obsessed with it. Normally we make the trip to Bubble City in Aberdeen.

“It’s quite a small town to put a bubble tea takeaway, you’d think that they’d put it in Elgin rather than here.”

Why Mosstodloch?

Emma Riddiough, training and development manager at CUPP, said the opening had been “really successful”.

She told The Press and Journal: “The team are doing a really great job.

“The customers have been really positive and supportive.

“We have a partnered company up here.

“They got in touch with the owner of the service station Suraj and asked if he would be interested.

“He’s sold bubble tea in his shop before and it went down really well. He was really excited to open this up.”

Speaking to The Press and Journal last month, service station owner Suraj Thapa said he was excited to “bring something new” to Mosstodloch.

He said: “People like new things and we’re sure that the bubble tea will be popular amongst customers.”

Mosstodloch is Cupp’s sixth takeaway opened in Scotland; with all the others being in Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen.

The shop is open seven days a week from 8am to 8pm and has a delivery service on their app.

Have you tried Cupp in Mosstodloch? Let us know what you think of it in the comments.