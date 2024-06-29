Gallery: Crowds gather in Aberdeen for Armed Forces Day parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Crowds gather in Aberdeen for Armed Forces Day parade

Representatives from the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force turned out dressed in their best attire for today's annual parade.

By Michelle Henderson & Heather Fowlie
Armed Forces Day parade. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Armed Forces Day parade. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Soldiers, veterans and cadets marched through the streets of Aberdeen today in celebration of Armed Forces Day.

Union Street burst into life as spectators turned out to watch the annual parade unfold.

Military personnel, past and present, walked the length of city centre street to the soundtrack played by several local pipe bands to commemorate the armed forces community.

Representatives from the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force turned out dressed in their best attire as crowds gathered to cheer them on from the sidelines.

A series of vintage military vehicles also formed part of the 30-minute-long parade for Armed Forces Day.

Military personnel line up for annual parade

Festivities kicked off at 11am as the parade headed south from Albyn Place towards Broad Street.

Upon reaching the Town House, Lord Provost of Aberdeen Dr David Cameron took the salute before continuing on to Castlegate.

The annual spectacle draws large crowds each year as spectators line the streets to catch a glimpse of all the action.

Pictures taken by our photographer Kami Thomson during the event showcase the joy experienced by both participants and onlookers as the popular event made its return to Aberdeen.

Armed Forces Day parade, which started at Albyn Place taking in Union Street, Union Terrace, Schoolhill, Upperkirkgate and Broad Street.
Proud Display of British Military Strength: Service members from the Army, Navy, and Air Force march in unison during the Armed Forces Day parade.
Saluting the tireless service of our armed forces personnel.
Recognizing the everyday heroes who serve in the UK Armed Forces.
Honoring the noble service of our military forces.
Even the pups are here in support!
Service members march with pride.
A military band performs traditional music, adding a ceremonial touch to the Armed Forces Day celebrations.
Celebrating the strength and dedication of our armed forces.
Honoring the brave men and women who serve and protect our nation.
Flags flying high in tribute to our servicemen and women.
Showcasing the courage and commitment of our military personnel.
Spectators wave Union Jack flags as they cheer on the troops, showing their support and national pride.
The military band performs stirring music, adding to the patriotic spirit of the day.
Bridging generations, from young cadets to seasoned veterans.
Remembering the sacrifices made by our military personnel.
Remembering those who have given so much for our freedom.
Together, we celebrate the resilience and bravery of our armed forces.
The pipe band coming down Union Street.
Celebrating the dedication of those who serve.
A proud display of military precision and skill.
United in support of the men and women who defend our freedom.
Honoring the selfless service of our military.
Paying tribute to the selfless service of our military.
Celebrating the strength and unity of the Armed Forces community.
Thank you to the Armed Forces for your tireless efforts to keep us safe.
Civilians show their appreciation and support for the armed forces during the Armed Forces Day parade.
Loved ones gather to celebrate and support their heroes on this special day.
The military vehicles make their way along Broad Street.
Service members participate in a ceremonial march, exemplifying their unity and pride.
Celebrating the strength and resilience of our military heroes.
A heartfelt thank you to our service members for their unwavering commitment and bravery.
Veterans and active service members stand together to celebrate Armed Forces Day, showcasing their commitment and sacrifice.
Display of the latest military equipment and technology, demonstrating the advanced capabilities of the UK armed forces.
Troops march in perfect formation, demonstrating their discipline and commitment to serving the United Kingdom.
Honoring the unity and strength of our military community.
Saluting the dedication of our soldiers, sailors, and airmen.
Highlighting the courage and dedication of our armed forces.
Lord Lieutenant David Cameron receives the salute alongside D Day veteran Jim Glennie.
Families join to celebrate the contributions of their loved ones in uniform.
Thanking our armed forces for their unwavering dedication.
Veterans stand tall, representing the legacy and bravery of those who have served before.
D Day veteran Jim Glennie.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police, fire engines and ambulances outside the block of flats in Aberdeen.
Man, 48, charged following incident at Aberdeen homeless unit
Two years after opening Style for your Shape on Schoolhill, Victoria Mutch warns the Aberdeen bus gates could force her to find new premises outside of the city centre. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson
'I've raided savings and cancelled expansion to keep Schoolhill clothes shop alive in face…
4
Passenger numbers dropped alarmingly on the Buchan line in the 1960s. Pic: Carl Marsden.
New claim of real reason Peterhead and Fraserburgh lost rail services - and it…
6
To go with story by Ellie Milne. Extensive refurbishment for city centre car park to start Picture shows; Chapel Street car park. Aberdeen . Supplied by Tim Allen Date; 08/07/2011
Drink-driver caught almost SIX times limit after car park barrier difficulty
Fraserburgh Hospital.
Aberdeenshire's last three overnight minor injury units to close next week
2
Aberdeen University School of Medicine, Medical Sciences & Nutrition Graduations. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Gallery: Students celebrate on day five of Aberdeen University summer graduations
West North Street incident.
Police, ambulances and fire engines attend incident on Aberdeen homeless unit
Picture shows; Brewdog . Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT
BrewDog whistleblowers: 'They need to work on being the company they say they are'
Cannabis plants were uncovered during the drugs bust on Kirkhill Road. Image: Google Maps/Shutterstock.
Man in court after raid on £240,000 cannabis factory in Aberdeen
Craig Ewing appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson / Dank Dragon
Aberdeen paedophile exposed himself to undercover 'child'

Conversation