Gallery: Crowds gather in Aberdeen for Armed Forces Day parade

Soldiers, veterans and cadets marched through the streets of Aberdeen today in celebration of Armed Forces Day.

Union Street burst into life as spectators turned out to watch the annual parade unfold.

Military personnel, past and present, walked the length of city centre street to the soundtrack played by several local pipe bands to commemorate the armed forces community.

Representatives from the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force turned out dressed in their best attire as crowds gathered to cheer them on from the sidelines.

A series of vintage military vehicles also formed part of the 30-minute-long parade for Armed Forces Day.

Military personnel line up for annual parade

Festivities kicked off at 11am as the parade headed south from Albyn Place towards Broad Street.

Upon reaching the Town House, Lord Provost of Aberdeen Dr David Cameron took the salute before continuing on to Castlegate.

The annual spectacle draws large crowds each year as spectators line the streets to catch a glimpse of all the action.

Pictures taken by our photographer Kami Thomson during the event showcase the joy experienced by both participants and onlookers as the popular event made its return to Aberdeen.