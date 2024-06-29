Key points from Caley Thistle’s friendly win at Clachnacuddin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Key points from Caley Thistle’s friendly win at Clachnacuddin

League One ICT made to work for a winning start to their pre-season schedule.

By Paul Chalk
Adam Brooks opened the scoring for ICT at Clach. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
It was back to matters on the pitch for Caley Thistle as they crossed the city to score a 2-0 win at Clachnacuddin in their first pre-season friendly.

Now a League One club following relegation via the play-off defeat against Hamilton Accies, there has been plenty of drama off the pitch, plenty of it not favourable for ICT.

Local youths are the way ahead now for Inverness, that was their intention stated following the saga of potentially moving their training base to Kelty Hearts meeting such resistance from fans that it was scrapped.

Clach, under Conor Gethins, have recruited wisely with the likes of ex-ICT star Josh Meekings one of their main recent captures from Brora Rangers.

The first half was a well-matched affair, with the best chance arriving just before the break when Inverness forward Adam Brooks was denied when confronted by goalkeeper Joe Malin, who swept up the danger.

Clach boss Conor Gethins. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Both teams were not firing in front of goal, but perhaps that might have been expected on day one of pre-season action.

The deadlock was broken on 58 minutes when, from a Matthew Strachan pass, Adam Brooks lashed a low shot into the net.

Calum Mackay slotted away a second goal with five minutes left, meeting a cross from Ben Corner.

Talk of protests from Caley Jags fans came to nothing. The focus – perhaps for the good of the players – seemed to be on what unfolded over 90 minutes.

Here, we look at three key points from the afternoon at Grant Street…

Adam Brooks kept going to score

Brooks banged in goals for Celtic reserves in the Lowland League, which earned him his move to then Championship Inverness last summer.

He signed on a two-year deal with a view to another, but his chances were limited last term and he scored four goals in 28 outings, which were mainly from the bench.

Not put off by Malin stopping in late in the first half, he finished in style in the second half to edge ICT ahead.

He also suffered a couple of knocks in the game, but picked himself up and looked to remain actively involved for the 70 minutes he featured.

Will Keith Bray sit deeper?

Last season, midfielder Bray was a real live-wire under previous boss Billy Dodds before being sent on loan to League Two side Elgin City in January.

There were points where he was sitting deep in defence, such as when Caley Thistle went up for a corner.

Perhaps Ferguson and assistant Bollan see a potential dual role for now 18-year-old.

The back three generally had Remi Savage on the right, Danny Devine in the centre and Jack Walker, also 18, on the right.

Keith Bray, right, in action against Airdrie last season.

Pass marks in defeat for Lilywhites

The experience of ex-Brora Rangers pairing Joe Malin and Josh Meekings showed for the Lilywhites, while those up top asked questions of their full-time opponents.

Connor Bunce, Troy Cooper, Jack Mackay and Lewis Mackenzie all posed problems, but they were not alone.

Clach face Nairn St Ninian on Tuesday, while ICT are at nearby Station Park on the same night to take on Nairn County.

