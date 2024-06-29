Key points from Caley Thistle’s friendly win at Clachnacuddin

It was back to matters on the pitch for Caley Thistle as they crossed the city to score a 2-0 win at Clachnacuddin in their first pre-season friendly.

Now a League One club following relegation via the play-off defeat against Hamilton Accies, there has been plenty of drama off the pitch, plenty of it not favourable for ICT.

Local youths are the way ahead now for Inverness, that was their intention stated following the saga of potentially moving their training base to Kelty Hearts meeting such resistance from fans that it was scrapped.

Clach, under Conor Gethins, have recruited wisely with the likes of ex-ICT star Josh Meekings one of their main recent captures from Brora Rangers.

The first half was a well-matched affair, with the best chance arriving just before the break when Inverness forward Adam Brooks was denied when confronted by goalkeeper Joe Malin, who swept up the danger.

Both teams were not firing in front of goal, but perhaps that might have been expected on day one of pre-season action.

The deadlock was broken on 58 minutes when, from a Matthew Strachan pass, Adam Brooks lashed a low shot into the net.

Calum Mackay slotted away a second goal with five minutes left, meeting a cross from Ben Corner.

Talk of protests from Caley Jags fans came to nothing. The focus – perhaps for the good of the players – seemed to be on what unfolded over 90 minutes.

Here, we look at three key points from the afternoon at Grant Street…

Adam Brooks kept going to score

Brooks banged in goals for Celtic reserves in the Lowland League, which earned him his move to then Championship Inverness last summer.

He signed on a two-year deal with a view to another, but his chances were limited last term and he scored four goals in 28 outings, which were mainly from the bench.

Not put off by Malin stopping in late in the first half, he finished in style in the second half to edge ICT ahead.

He also suffered a couple of knocks in the game, but picked himself up and looked to remain actively involved for the 70 minutes he featured.

Will Keith Bray sit deeper?

Last season, midfielder Bray was a real live-wire under previous boss Billy Dodds before being sent on loan to League Two side Elgin City in January.

There were points where he was sitting deep in defence, such as when Caley Thistle went up for a corner.

Perhaps Ferguson and assistant Bollan see a potential dual role for now 18-year-old.

The back three generally had Remi Savage on the right, Danny Devine in the centre and Jack Walker, also 18, on the right.

Pass marks in defeat for Lilywhites

The experience of ex-Brora Rangers pairing Joe Malin and Josh Meekings showed for the Lilywhites, while those up top asked questions of their full-time opponents.

Connor Bunce, Troy Cooper, Jack Mackay and Lewis Mackenzie all posed problems, but they were not alone.

Clach face Nairn St Ninian on Tuesday, while ICT are at nearby Station Park on the same night to take on Nairn County.