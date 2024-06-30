Heather Small to perform at Peterhead Scottish Week

Nineties pop star Heather Small will perform in front of a Peterhead crowd next month.

The voice of M People will be making the journey up to the Blue Toon to mark the return of the town’s ‘Live on the Links’.

The popular outdoor concert will form part of the town’s much-anticipated Scottish Week.

Also known as the Peterhead Lido, the concert will kick off on Wednesday July 24.

Small, best known as the lead singer for 90s pop band M People, will be tasked with serving up throwback hits to the Links crowd.

The singer, who has also had solo success, will perform hits such as ‘Moving On Up’ and ‘One Night in Heaven’.

Also confirmed to be on the Links line-up is headliner the Red Hot Chilli Pipers – a Scottish tribute of the California rock band the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Hannah Anders, local Catriona Molver and DJ Dav of Flowtation Music will also be taking part.

Peterhead show to serve up ‘hit after hit’

The news was confirmed on the event’s official website.

The online announcement said: “Peterhead Scottish Week are delighted to announce the return of ‘Live on the Links.'”

“Peterhead’s very own outdoor concert featuring British chart topper Heather Small (the voice of M People) bringing us hit after hit.

“Our head line act will be the amazing Red Hot Chilli Pipers, back in Peterhead to get the festival spirit going.

“Completing our line up for this year will be country star Hannah Anders, local talent Catriona Molver and DJ Dav of Flowtation Music.

“A big shout out to our sponsors for making this all possible.”

Ticket details and full terms and conditions are set to be announced at a later date.