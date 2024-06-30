Heather Small to perform at Peterhead Scottish Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heather Small to perform at Peterhead Scottish Week

The voice of M People will be taking to the stage for Peterhead's upcoming week of festivities.

By Graham Fleming
Heather Small performing on stage at BBC Personality of the Year. Image: PA Media
Heather Small performing on stage at BBC Personality of the Year. Image: PA Media

Nineties pop star Heather Small will perform in front of a Peterhead crowd next month.

The voice of M People will be making the journey up to the Blue Toon to mark the return of the town’s ‘Live on the Links’.

The popular outdoor concert will form part of the town’s much-anticipated Scottish Week.

Also known as the Peterhead Lido, the concert will kick off on Wednesday July 24.

Small is set to play at Live at the Links. Image: Scottish Week via Instagram

Small, best known as the lead singer for 90s pop band M People, will be tasked with serving up throwback hits to the Links crowd.

The singer, who has also had solo success, will perform hits such as ‘Moving On Up’ and ‘One Night in Heaven’.

Also confirmed to be on the Links line-up is headliner the Red Hot Chilli Pipers –  a Scottish tribute of the California rock band the Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

Hannah Anders, local Catriona Molver and DJ Dav of Flowtation Music will also be taking part.

Peterhead show to serve up ‘hit after hit’

The news was confirmed on the event’s official website.

The online announcement said: “Peterhead Scottish Week are delighted to announce the return of ‘Live on the Links.'”

“Peterhead’s very own outdoor concert featuring British chart topper Heather Small (the voice of M People) bringing us hit after hit.

Will you be going next month? Image: Scottish Week via Instagram

“Our head line act will be the amazing Red Hot Chilli Pipers, back in Peterhead to get the festival spirit going.

“Completing our line up for this year will be country star Hannah Anders, local talent Catriona Molver and DJ Dav of Flowtation Music.

“A big shout out to our sponsors for making this all possible.”

Ticket details and full terms and conditions are set to be announced at a later date.

