Nine-year-old cancer survivor from Fyvie kicks off Race for Life Aberdeen

Are you in our photos from Race For Life Aberdeen?

By Graham Fleming & Heather Fowlie

Nine-year-old Aurora Farren from Fyvie kicked off Aberdeen’s Race for Life on Sunday, 10 months after her own battle with cancer.

The Fyvie Primary School pupil, in remission from a brain tumour, also took part in today’s 5k race in aid of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at Aberdeen Beach.

She lined up alongside 1,800 others to raise £133,000 for the British cancer charity.

Aurora was tasked with blowing the race’s starting horn before getting her running shoes on beside mum, dad and younger sister Ava.

Ahead of the big day she caught up with the Press and Journal, saying she was “really excited” to get started.

Last August the youngster rang the bell at Manchester’s Christie Hospital to mark her her discharge from chemotherapy treatment.

VIP starter for the 5k run Aurora Farren of Fyvie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aurora endured four rounds of treatment in Aberdeen Royal Children’s Hospital and six weeks of proton beam therapy in Manchester.

Ten months on, she said she’s now “feeling much better” ahead of her first ever run for charity.

‘Without Cancer Research, Aurora might not be here’

Mum, Jenna Farren, said she is “so proud” of her eldest ahead of the charity run.

Jenna, 34, dad David Farren, 42, and her sister Ada, seven, also completed the 5k, raising £400.

After the race, she said: “We’re super proud to see Aurora cross the finish line at Race for Life today.

Aurora Farren starting the 5k race! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“Words can’t express how much we love Aurora and how grateful we are to still have her with us.

“From being told she had cancer to spending her birthday in the high dependency unit to losing her beautiful red hair and spending weeks upon weeks far away from home, Aurora has been a shining star every step of the way.

“I’m full of admiration for Aurora that she now wants to raise as much as she can for the cause so that other children can go on to live a life free from cancer too.”

Pictures of Race for Life at Aberdeen beach

Aberdeen beach was covered in a sea of pink as Race for Life returned to the city.

Crowds gathered along the seafront to cheer for friends, family and colleagues as they crossed the finish line at Kings Link.

Around 1,800 racers turned out, taking  pat in their choice of a 3k, 5k, 10k or kids events to raise cash.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the best moments.

Cancer Research UK, Race for Life Aberdeen 10k and 5k charity runs at Aberdeen beach.
The start of the 5k.
Prior to and warm up for the 5k.
Runners for the 10k.
More warm ups before the races.
The 10k runners.
Finding my stride and loving every step!
The excitement is in the air at the starting line!
Ready, set, go! All set for the 10k challenge!
Halfway there! Keeping the pace strong.
Pushing through, one step at a time.
Teamwork makes the dream work!
Victory is ours! Celebrating every step of the way.
Encouraging each other to the finish line.
Almost there! The finish line is in sight!
Participants during the 10k.
Staying hydrated and focused!
Crossing the finish line with a smile!
Proud of every mile and every minute.
Earning every bit of this medal.
Bib number may fade, but the memories won’t.
Run when you can, walk if you have to, crawl if you must; just never give up.
10K finishers! We did it together!
Team spirit and good vibes all around.
Warm up fun!
Celebrating a successful race with the best team!
And we’re off on the 5K.
The journey begins here!
That feeling when you conquer 5k and 10k!
Warm up from the 10k.
Today’s race was a blast!
New personal best today!
Passing on the running bug to the next generation.
Together we start, together we finish!
Race for Life Aberdeen 10k and 5k charity runs at Aberdeen beach.
Running with the best crew!
Celebrating a great race with awesome people!
A fantastic turnout for the 5k and the 10k today.
Another year another race!

