Nine-year-old cancer survivor from Fyvie kicks off Race for Life Aberdeen

Nine-year-old Aurora Farren from Fyvie kicked off Aberdeen’s Race for Life on Sunday, 10 months after her own battle with cancer.

The Fyvie Primary School pupil, in remission from a brain tumour, also took part in today’s 5k race in aid of Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life at Aberdeen Beach.

She lined up alongside 1,800 others to raise £133,000 for the British cancer charity.

Aurora was tasked with blowing the race’s starting horn before getting her running shoes on beside mum, dad and younger sister Ava.

Ahead of the big day she caught up with the Press and Journal, saying she was “really excited” to get started.

Last August the youngster rang the bell at Manchester’s Christie Hospital to mark her her discharge from chemotherapy treatment.

Aurora endured four rounds of treatment in Aberdeen Royal Children’s Hospital and six weeks of proton beam therapy in Manchester.

Ten months on, she said she’s now “feeling much better” ahead of her first ever run for charity.

‘Without Cancer Research, Aurora might not be here’

Mum, Jenna Farren, said she is “so proud” of her eldest ahead of the charity run.

Jenna, 34, dad David Farren, 42, and her sister Ada, seven, also completed the 5k, raising £400.

After the race, she said: “We’re super proud to see Aurora cross the finish line at Race for Life today.

“Words can’t express how much we love Aurora and how grateful we are to still have her with us.

“From being told she had cancer to spending her birthday in the high dependency unit to losing her beautiful red hair and spending weeks upon weeks far away from home, Aurora has been a shining star every step of the way.

“I’m full of admiration for Aurora that she now wants to raise as much as she can for the cause so that other children can go on to live a life free from cancer too.”

Pictures of Race for Life at Aberdeen beach

Aberdeen beach was covered in a sea of pink as Race for Life returned to the city.

Crowds gathered along the seafront to cheer for friends, family and colleagues as they crossed the finish line at Kings Link.

Around 1,800 racers turned out, taking pat in their choice of a 3k, 5k, 10k or kids events to raise cash.

Our photographer Kami Thomson was there to capture the best moments.