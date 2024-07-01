Skye GP jobs unfilled for three years despite being advertised SEVEN times

Jobs at a Skye GP have been unfilled for three years despite being advertised SEVEN times – at a time when the island is gripped by a healthcare scandal.

New figures show Carbost Medical Practice has been unable to find anyone to take on two roles since June 2021, shining a spotlight on rural recruitment struggles.

The first two candidates to apply for the empty posts only did so at the sixth time of asking – but the vacancy remains open.

Elsewhere in the Highlands, seven different jobs at Alness and Invergordon Medical Group have been advertised on five separate occasions.

Three jobs to cover GP practices in Tongue and Armadale, in the far north, have been promoted three times without any success since May 2022.

And another three vacancies to fill roles at Three Harbours, a GP in Wick, have been advertised five times since last March.

The stark figures come just one month after a Skye teacher nearly died in Portree while she had to wait almost an hour for an ambulance following a music festival.

Eilidh Beaton used five Epi-pens in a bid to stay alive as she broke out in hives, her throat closed over, and she drifted in and out of consciousness.

Furious campaigners have made renewed demands for 24-hour care to be made available again in the town’s hospital.

John Swinney even apologised when the crisis was raised by Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross at First Minister’s Questions.

The latest data was obtained by the Liberal Democrats in Freedom of Information requests.

It comes as the party battles against the SNP in two key Highland constituencies which have been hit by the recruitment crisis.

Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire Lib Dem candidate Angus MacDonald said: “I was shocked to discover that in Carbost, GP roles have gone unfilled for more than three years and despite being advertised seven times no one has been appointed.

“Successive SNP governments have neglected to train and secure enough GPs and neglected healthcare in the Highlands.”

Last year we reported an Aberdeenshire GP role which had been vacant for almost six years was readvertised 10 times without any applicants.

The Scottish Government and SNP were both approached for comment.

NHS Highland declined to comment.