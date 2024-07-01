Skye GP jobs unfilled for three years despite being advertised SEVEN times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Skye GP jobs unfilled for three years despite being advertised SEVEN times

Elsewhere in the Highlands and islands, seven different jobs at Alness and Invergordon Medical Group have been advertised on five separate occasions.

By Justin Bowie
GP posts in Skye have gone unfilled for three years.

Jobs at a Skye GP have been unfilled for three years despite being advertised SEVEN times – at a time when the island is gripped by a healthcare scandal.

New figures show Carbost Medical Practice has been unable to find anyone to take on two roles since June 2021, shining a spotlight on rural recruitment struggles.

The first two candidates to apply for the empty posts only did so at the sixth time of asking – but the vacancy remains open.

Elsewhere in the Highlands, seven different jobs at Alness and Invergordon Medical Group have been advertised on five separate occasions.

Three jobs to cover GP practices in Tongue and Armadale, in the far north, have been promoted three times without any success since May 2022.

And another three vacancies to fill roles at Three Harbours, a GP in Wick, have been advertised five times since last March.

Skye tracher Eilidh Beaton and her partner Michael Matheson.

The stark figures come just one month after a Skye teacher nearly died in Portree while she had to wait almost an hour for an ambulance following a music festival.

Eilidh Beaton used five Epi-pens in a bid to stay alive as she broke out in hives, her throat closed over, and she drifted in and out of consciousness.

Furious campaigners have made renewed demands for 24-hour care to be made available again in the town’s hospital.

John Swinney even apologised when the crisis was raised by Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross at First Minister’s Questions.

The latest data was obtained by the Liberal Democrats in Freedom of Information requests.

It comes as the party battles against the SNP in two key Highland constituencies which have been hit by the recruitment crisis.

Lib Dem candidate Angus MacDonald. Image: DC Thomson.

Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire Lib Dem candidate Angus MacDonald said: “I was shocked to discover that in Carbost, GP roles have gone unfilled for more than three years and despite being advertised seven times no one has been appointed.

“Successive SNP governments have neglected to train and secure enough GPs and neglected healthcare in the Highlands.”

Last year we reported an Aberdeenshire GP role which had been vacant for almost six years was readvertised 10 times without any applicants.

The Scottish Government and SNP were both approached for comment.

NHS Highland declined to comment.

