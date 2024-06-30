Girl, 17, charged after disturbance on busy Aberdeen Street

A 17-year-old girl has been charged after a disturbance on Guild Street on Saturday evening.

Police were called to the busy Aberdeen street around 7.35pm after being called out near the bus station.

Buses operating in Guild Street were disrupted as the road was closed for about an hour.

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

Girl, 17, charged after Guild Street disturbance

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.35pm on Saturday, June 29, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Guild Street area of Aberdeen.

“A 17-year-old female youth has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“She is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”