A82 closed following crash south of Fort William

The A82 is closed in both directions following a crash south of Fort William.

The incident happened on the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road, near the Corran Ferry, shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

Police and firefighters have been sent to the scene, around eight miles south of Fort William.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries is not yet known.

Traffic Scotland is reporting the route is closed to all traffic as emergency teams deal with the incident.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Fire crews sent to A82 Corran Ferry crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first notified about the crash at 3.11pm.

Four appliances from Fort William and Inverness have been dispatched to the incident.

A fire spokesman confirmed all occupants were out of the vehicles prior to their arrival.