A82 closed following crash south of Fort William

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

A82 closed following crash south of Fort William

The road is closed in both directions.

By Michelle Henderson
Blue and red breaking news graphic.
The A82 is closed in both directions following the crash. Image: DC Thomson.

The A82 is closed in both directions following a crash south of Fort William.

The incident happened on the A82 Fort William to Glasgow road, near the Corran Ferry, shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

Police and firefighters have been sent to the scene, around eight miles south of Fort William.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries is not yet known.

Traffic Scotland is reporting the route is closed to all traffic as emergency teams deal with the incident.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Fire crews sent to A82 Corran Ferry crash

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first notified about the crash at 3.11pm.

Four appliances from Fort William and Inverness have been dispatched to the incident.

A fire spokesman confirmed all occupants were out of the vehicles prior to their arrival.

More from Highlands & Islands

The fancy getaway comes at a price. Image: The Modern House.
Picturesque former home of muesli tycoon on Isle of Lewis goes on sale for…
Dr Miller and Honshu
TV vet reveals inside story of how Highland Wildlife Park's escaped monkey was caught
Illustration by Hands of God next to the photo that inspired it
Isle of Lewis man's kind gesture during Euro 2024 immortalised in artwork
Salmon Scotland chairman Atholl Duncan.
Salmon Scotland's chairman makes general-election plea
Susan Hendrickson died following an alleged altercation with her sister. Image: Facebook
Inverness death trial hears post-mortem showed 'no evidence of an assault'
Bank of Scotland in Wick is set to close. Image: Google Maps
Blow for Wick as last bank in town to close
Man who died in Oban named locally as Doc MacArthur. Image: Facebook.
Man who died in Oban lorry tragedy named locally as tributes paid to 'one-of-a-kind…
Having a window into Scotland’s remotest communities is eye-opening for mainlanders. Image: Aastels/Shutterstock
Catherine Deveney: Unique duality of Scotland's islands must be protected
Callum the stag
Callum the stag's teeth rotted by 'inappropriate diet' in lead up to death, according…
The collision happened on the A87. Image: Taylor Smith
Caravan crashes through A87 fence after 'toppling due to high winds'