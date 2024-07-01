Bojan Miovski transfer window bid update issued by Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows

Aberdeen have had no offers for star striker Bojan Miovski in the summer transfer window, chief executive Alan Burrows revealed.

And Burrows has warned any clubs considering moving for Miovski the Dons will demand the striker’s full value before considering any bids.

Aberdeen are braced for potential bids this summer for the goal hero, who is on the radar of clubs across Europe.

Miovski, 25, scored 26 goals in all competitions last season.

That has alerted clubs across the continent, with Italian Serie A Bologna and Premier League Southampton interested in the prolific striker.

Premiership champions Celtic closely monitored the striker last season and Miovski has also been linked with Dutch club Feyenoord.

Clubs in Germany and Spain are also tracking Miovski, who is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

Aberdeen opened talks with Miovski on a new contract, but that has so far failed to be transpire.

On Miovski, Burrows said: “No offers. We’ve had nothing.

“Bojan still has two years left on his contract at this moment in time.

“We would love Bojan to stay here for as long as he can, because he is a fantastic striker.

“We also understand there is a lot of interest in him.

“That might make it difficult to try and keep him for an extended period of time, given that he still has two years left.

“Market forces and our model means more attractive offers might come in the fullness of time.”

Miovski would command record fee

Miovski did not meet up with Aberdeen for the first week of pre-season training as he was granted an extended break due to international duty.

The striker has joined the Dons at their warm-weather training camp in Portugal.

Any offer for Miovski would have to obliterate Aberdeen’s record transfer fee for the club to consider selling their star striker.

The record fee was secured from Liverpool in summer 2022 for the transfer of right-back Calvin Ramsay.

Aberdeen received an initial fee of £4.5m for full-back with a sell-on clause of 20%,

Liverpool also agreed a further £3.5m in appearance-related add-ons should Ramsay hit certain milestones at Anfield.

Aberdeen played hard-ball with Liverpool to get the best deal for Ramsay – and are ready to do the same again with Miovski if required.

The Dons also recently warned Rangers they are willing to go to an SPFL tribunal to get the right value for Connor Barron.

The Ibrox club signed the midfielder on freedom of contract as Barron’s deal with the Dons had expired.

Rangers made an initial offer of £525,000, but it was rejected as it is nowhere near the Dons’ valuation of the Pittodrie youth graduate.

That £525,000 figure is the training compensation Aberdeen would have been due if Barron had signed for a club outwith Scotland.

As the 21-year-old signed for a Scottish team, a fee must be agreed by the two clubs.

Unless an agreement is reached, Aberdeen are willing to go to a tribunal to get the right value.

Fighting for players’ maximum value

Striker Duk recently urged Aberdeen to sell him during this window to cash in.

Cape Verde international Duk’s deal expires next summer and he will be free to sign a pre-contract with another club from January 1.

Duk’s former club Benfica are entitled to 50% of any fee should Duk be sold.

Burrows said: “We have to make sure whether it is Duk, Bojan or Connor Barron that we are trying to maximise our values for Aberdeen Football Club.

“That is what we will be looking to do in this and future windows.

“Aberdeen fans would like Bojan to be around forever.

“He is a terrific striker who is capable of playing in the top five leagues.

“We want him to be here, but we are also realistic.

“What I will say, is we will drive the best value for Aberdeen football club.

“We operate a player trading model, and players like Lewis Ferguson and Ylber Ramadani have left the club.

“But when they do leave, my job is the proper value is realised by Aberdeen.”