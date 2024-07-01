Bojan Miovski transfer window bid update issued by Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bojan Miovski transfer window bid update issued by Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows

Star striker Miovski has joined Aberdeen at their warm weather training camp in Portugal.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen have had no offers for star striker Bojan Miovski in the summer transfer window, chief executive Alan Burrows revealed.

And Burrows has warned any clubs considering moving for Miovski the Dons will demand the striker’s full value before considering any bids.

Aberdeen are braced for potential bids this summer for the goal hero, who is on the radar of clubs across Europe.

Miovski, 25, scored 26 goals in all competitions last season.

That has alerted clubs across the continent, with Italian Serie A Bologna and Premier League Southampton interested in the prolific striker.

Premiership champions Celtic closely monitored the striker last season and Miovski has also been linked with Dutch club Feyenoord.

Clubs in Germany and Spain are also tracking Miovski, who is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

Aberdeen opened talks with Miovski on a new contract, but that has so far failed to be transpire.

Bojan Miovski celebrates on his knees after making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs.
Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen during a Viaplay Cup semi-final against Hibs. Image: SNS.

On Miovski, Burrows said: “No offers. We’ve had nothing.

“Bojan still has two years left on his contract at this moment in time.

“We would love Bojan to stay here for as long as he can, because he is a fantastic striker.

“We also understand there is a lot of interest in him.

“That might make it difficult to try and keep him for an extended period of time, given that he still has two years left.

“Market forces and our model means more attractive offers might come in the fullness of time.”

Miovski would command record fee

Miovski did not meet up with Aberdeen for the first week of pre-season training as he was granted an extended break due to international duty.

The striker has joined the Dons at their warm-weather training camp in Portugal.

Any offer for Miovski would have to obliterate Aberdeen’s record transfer fee for the club to consider selling their star striker.

The record fee was secured from Liverpool in summer 2022 for the transfer of right-back Calvin Ramsay.

Aberdeen received an initial fee of £4.5m for full-back with a sell-on clause of 20%,

Liverpool also agreed a further £3.5m in appearance-related add-ons should Ramsay hit certain milestones at Anfield.

Aberdeen played hard-ball with Liverpool to get the best deal for Ramsay – and are ready to do the same again with Miovski if required.

Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

The Dons also recently warned Rangers they are willing to go to an SPFL tribunal to get the right value for Connor Barron.

The Ibrox club signed the midfielder on freedom of contract as Barron’s deal with the Dons had expired.

Rangers made an initial offer of £525,000, but it was rejected as it is nowhere near the Dons’ valuation of the Pittodrie youth graduate.

That £525,000 figure is the training compensation Aberdeen would have been due if Barron had signed for a club outwith Scotland.

As the 21-year-old signed for a Scottish team, a fee must be agreed by the two clubs.

Unless an agreement is reached, Aberdeen are willing to go to a tribunal to get the right value.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and chief executive Alan Burrows. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Fighting for players’ maximum value

Striker Duk recently urged Aberdeen to sell him during this window to cash in.

Cape Verde international Duk’s deal expires next summer and he will be free to sign a pre-contract with another club from January 1.

Duk’s former club Benfica are entitled to 50% of any fee should Duk be sold.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-finaL Image; SNS
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after scoring to make it 1-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-finaL Image: SNS.

Burrows said: “We have to make sure whether it is Duk, Bojan or Connor Barron that we are trying to maximise our values for Aberdeen Football Club.

“That is what we will be looking to do in this and future windows.

“Aberdeen fans would like Bojan to be around forever.

“He is a terrific striker who is capable of playing in the top five leagues.

“We want him to be here, but we are also realistic.

“What I will say, is we will drive the best value for Aberdeen football club.

“We operate a player trading model, and players like Lewis Ferguson and Ylber Ramadani have left the club.

“But when they do leave, my job is the proper value is realised by Aberdeen.”

