Aberdeen’s Paramount bar to close for six weeks for ‘summer glow-up’

Paramount Bar in Aberdeen will close later this month for a £400k “summer glow-up”.

Described as one of Aberdeen’s “boldest and sexiest interior makeovers”, the bar on Bon Accord Street will close for six weeks.

The venue has become one of the most popular hotspots in the city since opening in 2005.

It is known for its mixology classes, tongue ‘n’ cheek drink names and its famous Charlie Sheen shot – not for the faint-hearted.

The news will no doubt disappoint regular patrons but manager, Chloe Morton says “do not fear” as the bar will reopen soon better than ever.

Paramount’s interior makeover will include sharks coming out of the wall, animal print seating, neon lighting, juicy lip urinals and double ladies’ cubicles.

The bar will close on July 15.

The new look Paramount will be unveiled at an exclusive party on August 23, welcoming more than 350 people.

From then on, customers can enjoy a cocktail/drink in the newly revamped bar space until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Signature, the hospitality group which operates both Paramount and The Spiritualist in Aberdeen, is investing £400,000 into the transformation.

Ms Morton said: “This is going to be a glow-up like no other. Here at Paramount, we’re pulling out the stops with the boldest and sexiest interior design makeover Aberdeen has ever seen.

“Expect to see the unexpected! The vibe is strobe lighting, neons, animal seats, disco people, sharks coming out of walls, double cubicles in the ladies and juicy lip urinals.

“We’re shutting our doors for just a few weeks, but do not fear, the Charlie Sheen is going nowhere.”

While work is underway, patrons can frequent The Spiritualist, where Paramount’s resident DJ will perform on weekends.