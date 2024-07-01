Aberdeen’s Paramount bar to close for six weeks for ‘summer glow-up’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen’s Paramount bar to close for six weeks for ‘summer glow-up’

Hundreds of thousands of pounds will be injected into the bar's "boldest" makeover yet.

By Ross Hempseed
Paramount Bar in Aberdeen to undergo makeover.
Paramount Bar in Aberdeen to undergo makeover. Image: Paramount Bar.

Paramount Bar in Aberdeen will close later this month for a £400k “summer glow-up”.

Described as one of Aberdeen’s “boldest and sexiest interior makeovers”, the bar on Bon Accord Street will close for six weeks.

The venue has become one of the most popular hotspots in the city since opening in 2005.

It is known for its mixology classes, tongue ‘n’ cheek drink names and its famous Charlie Sheen shot – not for the faint-hearted.

The news will no doubt disappoint regular patrons but manager, Chloe Morton says “do not fear” as the bar will reopen soon better than ever.

Paramount’s interior makeover will include sharks coming out of the wall, animal print seating, neon lighting, juicy lip urinals and double ladies’ cubicles.

Aberdeen’s Paramount Bar to be given £400k makeover

The bar will close on July 15.

The new look Paramount will be unveiled at an exclusive party on August 23, welcoming more than 350 people.

From then on, customers can enjoy a cocktail/drink in the newly revamped bar space until 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Signature, the hospitality group which operates both Paramount and The Spiritualist in Aberdeen, is investing £400,000 into the transformation.

Inside Paramount Bar in Aberdeen.
Paramount bosses say “expect the unexpected” when the bar reopens in August. Image: Paramount Bar.

Ms Morton said: “This is going to be a glow-up like no other. Here at Paramount, we’re pulling out the stops with the boldest and sexiest interior design makeover Aberdeen has ever seen.

“Expect to see the unexpected! The vibe is strobe lighting, neons, animal seats, disco people, sharks coming out of walls, double cubicles in the ladies and juicy lip urinals.

“We’re shutting our doors for just a few weeks, but do not fear, the Charlie Sheen is going nowhere.”

While work is underway, patrons can frequent The Spiritualist, where Paramount’s resident DJ will perform on weekends.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ben van Bilderbeek, who has been the driving force behind oilfield technology firm Plexus for nearly 40 years.
Veteran North Sea innovator Ben van Bilderbeek hands over reins at Plexus
Breaking news logo
A96 reopens fully following two-vehicle crash south of Huntly
Are the bus gates in Aberdeen city centre making visitors feel welcome. Design image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Aberdeen bus gates: Shire towns 'boom' as people stay away from city centre that…
2
Balmoral Estate could turn a disused steading into new holiday cottages.
King Charles to turn 200-year-old steading into self-catering cottages at Balmoral
Aberdeen
More than two-thirds of north-east firms say region needs mayor
Lee Derrett outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Serial domestic abuser ordered to stay away from FOUR exes
Cancer Research UK, Race for Life Aberdeen at Aberdeen beach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Nine-year-old cancer survivor from Fyvie kicks off Race for Life Aberdeen
Jewellery manager Dominique is one of thousands backing the P&Js common sense compromise. Image: Isaac Buchan/ DC Thomson
'Please listen to us': Finnie's the Jeweller manager 'worn down' as bus gates keep…
10
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – an abuser confronted and woman bites dog
Peking to Paris vintage rally winners Andy Buchan and Mike Sinclair racing along in their car, Crunchie.
Aberdeenshire duo win 9,000-mile Peking to Paris vintage car rally in 1928 Bentley

Conversation