Ross County sign experienced defender Rickie Lamie

Ross County have signed former Motherwell and Dundee defender Ricki Lamie.

The 31-year-old, with 350 games in Scotland to his name, looked set to join Dundee on a permanent contract this summer when his loan move from Well ended.

The left-sided centre back made 21 appearances for Tony Docherty’s Dundee last season and looked to be heading back to Dens Park.

However, a pre-contract agreement between the player and Dundee was cancelled – for the second time – and County boss Don Cowie has swooped to secure his services.

Cowie was thrilled to land the player on a two-year deal.

He said: “We are delighted Ricki has joined the club. Ricki has a wealth of experience in Scottish football and has leadership qualities that will be a great addition to our football club.”

Lamie’s career kicked off with Airdrieonians, and he had loan spells with Clyde, Queen’s Park and East Stirlingshire, before moving to Morton, then Livingston before joining Motherwell in 2020.

Cowie reshapes ahead of kick-off

Cowie, who kept the club in the top-flight via their convincing relegation play-off win over Raith Rovers, has already handed out new deals to some of his squad during the break.

Defender Will Nightingale’s return on a season-long loan from English League Two side AFC Wimbledon was a massive boost last week.

Left-back George Harmon also pledged his immediate future to the club by penning a two-year deal, while ex-Grimbsy Town right-back Michee Efete also agreed a contract until 2026.

Max Sheaf had his contract for 2024-2025 updated.

Ross Callachan has left for Motherwell, but the Dingwall club have also been liked to Ipswich Town’s Scotland under-21 international Cieran Slicker, while ex-Airdrie midfielder Charlie Telfer trained with the Staggies last week.

There has been speculation growing around the future of County’s main striker Simon Murray, with Hibernian reportedly keen to try to sign him, although the 31-year-old – who scored 23 goals last term – is under contract for another year.

County’s pre-season starts at Brora

County, whose competitive season starts on July 13 with a Premier Sports Cup group stage tie at League Two Stranraer, kick off their pre-season this Saturday with a friendly at Highland League hosts Brora Rangers.

Cowie’s men will also play the following Group H cup ties: Saturday July 20 – Raith Rovers (home), Tuesday, July 23 – Hamilton (away), and Saturday, July 27 – Stirling Albion (home).

County’s Premiership sixth successive Premiership campaign – their 12th in 13 years – starts on August 3 with a trip to Motherwell.