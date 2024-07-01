Ross County sign experienced defender Rickie Lamie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County sign experienced defender Rickie Lamie

The centre-half's deal with Dundee was cancelled - and Don Cowie's Staggies make their move to sign Lamie.

By Paul Chalk
Ricki Lamie, right, in action for Dundee last season against Ross County's James Brown. Image: SNS
Ricki Lamie, right, in action for Dundee last season against Ross County's James Brown. Image: SNS

Ross County have signed former Motherwell and Dundee defender Ricki Lamie.

The 31-year-old, with 350 games in Scotland to his name, looked set to join Dundee on a permanent contract this summer when his loan move from Well ended.

The left-sided centre back made 21 appearances for Tony Docherty’s Dundee last season and looked to be heading back to Dens Park.

However, a pre-contract agreement between the player and Dundee was cancelled – for the second time – and County boss Don Cowie has swooped to secure his services.

Cowie was thrilled to land the player on a two-year deal.

He said: “We are delighted Ricki has joined the club. Ricki has a wealth of experience in Scottish football and has leadership qualities that will be a great addition to our football club.”

Ross County boss Don Cowie. image: SNS

Lamie’s career kicked off with Airdrieonians, and he had loan spells with Clyde, Queen’s Park and East Stirlingshire, before moving to Morton, then Livingston before joining Motherwell in 2020.

Ricki Lamie, right, in action for Dundee against Celtic’s Matt O’Riley.  Image: SNS.

Cowie reshapes ahead of kick-off

Cowie, who kept the club in the top-flight via their convincing relegation play-off win over Raith Rovers, has already handed out new deals to some of his squad during the break.

Defender Will Nightingale’s return on a season-long loan from English League Two side AFC Wimbledon was a massive boost last week.

Left-back George Harmon also pledged his immediate future to the club by penning a two-year deal, while ex-Grimbsy Town right-back Michee Efete also agreed a contract until 2026.

Max Sheaf had his contract for 2024-2025 updated.

Ross Callachan has left for Motherwell, but the Dingwall club have also been liked to Ipswich Town’s Scotland under-21 international Cieran Slicker, while ex-Airdrie midfielder Charlie Telfer trained with the Staggies last week.

There has been speculation growing around the future of County’s main striker Simon Murray, with Hibernian reportedly keen to try to sign him, although the 31-year-old – who scored 23 goals last term – is under contract for another year.

Simon Murray scored 23 goals in 46 matches last season. Image: SNS.

County’s pre-season starts at Brora

County, whose competitive season starts on July 13 with a Premier Sports Cup group stage tie at League Two Stranraer, kick off their pre-season this Saturday with a friendly at Highland League hosts Brora Rangers.

Cowie’s men will also play the following Group H cup ties: Saturday July 20 – Raith Rovers (home), Tuesday, July 23 – Hamilton (away), and Saturday, July 27 – Stirling Albion (home).

County’s Premiership sixth successive Premiership campaign – their 12th in 13 years  – starts on August 3 with a trip to Motherwell.

More from Ross County

Ross County's Simon Murray scored 23 goals last season, including twice in the 6-1 play-off final aggregate win against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Hibernian linked with Ross County striker Simon Murray
Simon Murray celebrates scoring in the play-off final against Raith Rovers in the 2023-24 kit. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty discusses Ryan Jack and Simon Murray transfer speculation
Will Nightingale, who has returned to Ross County, on loan from AFC Wimbledon. The defender is sporting the new Staggies' away kit. Image: Courtesy of Ross County FC
Defender Will Nightingale returns to Ross County on season-long loan deal
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson. Image: SNS
Ross County proud to be competing against the country's top sides in the Premiership…
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: SNS.
SPFL and SWPL fixtures revealed as Aberdeen handed Monday evening meeting against St Johnstone…
Cieran Slicker during a Scotland under-21 training session at Cappielow. Image: SNS.
Ross County linked with Scotland under-21 goalkeeper Cieran Slicker
Charlie Telfer in action for Airdrie. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Ross County weigh up Charlie Telfer move as Staggies target FIVE new signings
Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: SNS
Max Sheaf signs revised Ross County deal for next season
Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County: Four key areas Don Cowie will aim to strengthen this summer
Ross Callachan in action for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Ross Callachan leaves Ross County to join Motherwell

Conversation