Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Full list of students graduating from Robert Gordon University this week

The summer graduation ceremonies start today and last until Friday.

By Chris Cromar
RGU graduations 2023.
RGU's summer graduations get under way today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) students in Aberdeen are graduating this week after years of hard work.

Students will celebrate their achievements at P&J Live, with graduation ceremonies kicking off today and lasting until Friday.

The first ceremony will be at 2.30pm this afternoon when students from Gray’s School of Art and School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedic Practice graduate.

Later in the week, students from the following schools at RGU will join them in graduating:

  • Wednesday, July 3 – Creative and Cultural Business, Computing, Engineering and Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment
  • Thursday, July 4 – Health Sciences
  • Friday, July 5 – Aberdeen Business School and Law School

A full list of this week’s RGU graduates can be found below:

Conversation