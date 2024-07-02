Man exposes himself to three women at Aberdeenshire beauty spot

Police have been made aware of a man exposing himself to three women at an Aberdeenshire beauty spot.

An appeal for information has been launched following the indecent exposure at around 10.30pm on Monday.

The incidents took place near the main car park at Balmedie Beach.

The suspect is described as being white, in his mid 40s and of medium build with short dark hair.

He was wearing a plain black t-shirt and police said he was carrying a “dark-coloured item”, possibly shorts or a towel over his right arm, and a Lucozade bottle in his left one.

Police investigating indecent exposure at Balmedie Beach

Sergeant Leah McKinnon said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have seen this man to get in touch.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen a man fitting this description hanging around the beach area on other occasions.

“Officers will be carrying out additional patrols in the area and we urge anyone with concerns to speak to them.”

Anyone with information should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3904 of July 1.

Alternatively calls can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555, where anonymity can be maintained.