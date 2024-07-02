Speed camera to FINALLY be installed at notorious north-east junction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Speed camera to FINALLY be installed at notorious north-east junction

The A90 Toll of Birness has been the site of a number of crashes in recent years.

By Ross Hempseed
Sign at Toll of Birness junction
The A90 at Toll of Birness. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

A speed camera will finally be installed at a notorious north-east junction later this month.

The A90 at Toll of Birness has been the site of several crashes over the years, including one in May where four people were taken to hospital.

The fork junction, north of Ellon, connects the major north-east A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road with the A952 heading to Fraserburgh.

The route is often busy with traffic and officials have previously called for changes to the junction to help prevent future crashes.

Now, it has been confirmed speed camera units will be installed by police and Safety Cameras Scotland near the junction.

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 22 and last three days.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed the A952 will be closed northbound during this time to “allow safe access”.

Traffic will be diverted via the A90, the A950 and the A952 towards Fraserburgh.

A90 Toll of Birness is ‘not fit for purpose’

Police at site of crash on A90 Toll of Birness in May.
A crash occurred at the A90 Toll of Birness in May. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Calls have been consistent for improvements to be made to the “collision blackspot” with campaigners suggesting it should be replaced with a roundabout.

Back in December, local MP David Duguid called on the Scottish Government to take action.

At the time, he said: “This junction, in its current condition, is not fit for purpose and is causing trauma to local families on a regular basis.”

This view was echoed by the Conservative candidate for Gordon and Buchan, Harriet Cross, who visited the “blackspot” last week.

She said: “At the Toll of Birness, the dangerous layout of the junction is the biggest problem – not solely the speed of drivers.

“While there is no doubt cameras will help to reduce speeding, this measure is a sticking plaster to a much wider issue which stretches far beyond that.

“What is really needed to reduce the high number of devastating accidents is for the junction to be made into a roundabout and for the A90 north of Ellon to be dualled.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

