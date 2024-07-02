Speed camera to FINALLY be installed at notorious north-east junction

A speed camera will finally be installed at a notorious north-east junction later this month.

The A90 at Toll of Birness has been the site of several crashes over the years, including one in May where four people were taken to hospital.

The fork junction, north of Ellon, connects the major north-east A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road with the A952 heading to Fraserburgh.

The route is often busy with traffic and officials have previously called for changes to the junction to help prevent future crashes.

Now, it has been confirmed speed camera units will be installed by police and Safety Cameras Scotland near the junction.

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 22 and last three days.

Aberdeenshire Council has confirmed the A952 will be closed northbound during this time to “allow safe access”.

Traffic will be diverted via the A90, the A950 and the A952 towards Fraserburgh.

A90 Toll of Birness is ‘not fit for purpose’

Calls have been consistent for improvements to be made to the “collision blackspot” with campaigners suggesting it should be replaced with a roundabout.

Back in December, local MP David Duguid called on the Scottish Government to take action.

At the time, he said: “This junction, in its current condition, is not fit for purpose and is causing trauma to local families on a regular basis.”

This view was echoed by the Conservative candidate for Gordon and Buchan, Harriet Cross, who visited the “blackspot” last week.

She said: “At the Toll of Birness, the dangerous layout of the junction is the biggest problem – not solely the speed of drivers.

“While there is no doubt cameras will help to reduce speeding, this measure is a sticking plaster to a much wider issue which stretches far beyond that.

“What is really needed to reduce the high number of devastating accidents is for the junction to be made into a roundabout and for the A90 north of Ellon to be dualled.”

Police have been contacted for comment.