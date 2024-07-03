Police called after child attacked by fellow pupil at primary school in Dyce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police called after child attacked by fellow pupil at primary school in Dyce

Officers attended the incident and a child was reported to relevant partner agencies.

By Ellie Milne & Graham Fleming
Police were called to a primary school in the Dyce area (stock image). Image: Shutterstock
Police were called to a primary school in the Dyce area (stock image). Image: Shutterstock

Police were called to a primary school in the Dyce area of Aberdeen after a child was attacked by a fellow pupil.

Officers attended the school – which cannot be named for legal reasons – at around 2:40pm on Monday.

The alleged victim did not require any medical treatment and police traced another child “in connection with the incident”.

A report will be submitted to the relevant partner agencies.

Parents concerned by alleged bullying

A parent, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they are concerned about bullying at the school.

They told The Press and Journal: “I went to go pick up my children on Monday and there were two police cars stationed outside the school, on school grounds.

“At the end of the day, this is a massive safety concern and I’ve said to the school multiple times.

“I just really don’t want to see anybody get hurt.”

School ‘dealt with the incident immediately’

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.40pm on Monday, July 1 we were called to a report of an assault on a child in Aberdeen.

“Officers attended. No medical treatment was required.

“Another child was traced in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to partner agencies.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “The school dealt with the incident immediately and took the appropriate action.

“The safety of everyone in our schools remains our top priority.”

