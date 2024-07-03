Police called after child attacked by fellow pupil at primary school in Dyce

Police were called to a primary school in the Dyce area of Aberdeen after a child was attacked by a fellow pupil.
Officers attended the school – which cannot be named for legal reasons – at around 2:40pm on Monday.
The alleged victim did not require any medical treatment and police traced another child “in connection with the incident”.
A report will be submitted to the relevant partner agencies.
Parents concerned by alleged bullying
A parent, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they are concerned about bullying at the school.
They told The Press and Journal: “I went to go pick up my children on Monday and there were two police cars stationed outside the school, on school grounds.
“At the end of the day, this is a massive safety concern and I’ve said to the school multiple times.
“I just really don’t want to see anybody get hurt.”
School ‘dealt with the incident immediately’
A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.40pm on Monday, July 1 we were called to a report of an assault on a child in Aberdeen.
“Officers attended. No medical treatment was required.
“Another child was traced in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to partner agencies.”
An Aberdeen City Council spokesperson said: “The school dealt with the incident immediately and took the appropriate action.
“The safety of everyone in our schools remains our top priority.”
