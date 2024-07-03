Three in court over £88,000 Aberdeen drugs seizure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Three in court over £88,000 Aberdeen drugs seizure

The trio appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after a flat was raided in Old Aberdeen.

By Ewan Cameron
Police raided a flat in John Barbour Court, Old Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View
Police raided a flat in John Barbour Court, Old Aberdeen. Image: Google Street View

Three men have appeared in court after more than £88,000 of class A and B drugs were found in a car and flat in Aberdeen.

Neriya Adiukwu, David Ibazebo and Sebastian Wonsik appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court following the seizure on Monday.

Police said a car was pulled over after its occupants were seen “acting suspiciously” by officers on Holburn Street at around 10.30am.

When the car was eventually stopped on nearby South Anderson Drive a quantity of drugs was discovered and the car’s three occupants were arrested.

That led police to raid a flat at John Barbour Court in Old Aberdeen and more drugs were found.

‘Drugs cause misery in our communities’

Police Scotland said, in total, Class A and B drugs worth £88,670 were seized.

Adiukwu, 19, and Ibazebo, 22, each faced face charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Wonsik, 47, the car’s alleged driver, faced one charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs and another of failing to stop for police officers.

The trio – who are all from Aberdeen – made no plea, were committed for further examination and released on bail. They will appear in court again at a later date.

Detective Constable Nick Bowyer said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to removing them from the streets of Aberdeen.

“Anyone with information about drugs or concerns about illegal substances should contact Police Scotland on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

More from Crime & Courts

Dylan Davidson. Image: Facebook
Serial thief's crime spree on release from prison sentence
Jane Forey, right, was acquitted of killing her sister Susan Hendrickson. Image: Facebook
'I can now start to grieve': Highland woman's relief as jury acquits her of…
A quantity of Crack Cocaine with a street value of £103,000 seized by police on a recent drugs raid on a North East flat. Picture by KEVIN EMSLIE
Aberdeen drug dealer locked up for six years after crack cocaine seizure
Four out of six of the puppies kept by Shaun McCourt had to be put down. Image: Crown Office.
Aberdeen dog owner jailed after puppies put down after being found in 'horrendous' condition
Craig Menzies was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow
Former Boys Brigade leader who preyed on young victims in Highlands is jailed
CR0037933 Aberdeen Sheriff Court PICTURED IS FINLEY LEISK NEEDS ID BY DAVE MCPHEE Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............7/9/22
Drink-driving Aberdeen car thief hit with lengthy road ban
Martin McHugh
Aberdeen paedophile had more than 30 hours of sick videos
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Drunken teen dragged victim out car window in horror attack
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Moray farmer given three months reprieve after admitting cattle neglect
Aiden Stuart appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court
'You're taking the mickey': Allegedly bed-bound Elgin man skips community service yet again