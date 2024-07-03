Three in court over £88,000 Aberdeen drugs seizure

Three men have appeared in court after more than £88,000 of class A and B drugs were found in a car and flat in Aberdeen.

Neriya Adiukwu, David Ibazebo and Sebastian Wonsik appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court following the seizure on Monday.

Police said a car was pulled over after its occupants were seen “acting suspiciously” by officers on Holburn Street at around 10.30am.

When the car was eventually stopped on nearby South Anderson Drive a quantity of drugs was discovered and the car’s three occupants were arrested.

That led police to raid a flat at John Barbour Court in Old Aberdeen and more drugs were found.

‘Drugs cause misery in our communities’

Police Scotland said, in total, Class A and B drugs worth £88,670 were seized.

Adiukwu, 19, and Ibazebo, 22, each faced face charges of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

Wonsik, 47, the car’s alleged driver, faced one charge of being concerned in the supply of drugs and another of failing to stop for police officers.

The trio – who are all from Aberdeen – made no plea, were committed for further examination and released on bail. They will appear in court again at a later date.

Detective Constable Nick Bowyer said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and we are committed to removing them from the streets of Aberdeen.

“Anyone with information about drugs or concerns about illegal substances should contact Police Scotland on 101 or make a call anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”