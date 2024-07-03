In pictures: RGU graduates beam with delight during day two of graduations

Robert Gordon University students are celebrating a major milestone as they graduate with their degrees.

Dressed in their best attire, thousands of graduates took to the stage at P&J Live to mark the end of their studies.

Crowds of proud friends and family packed the Aberdeen venue as the second day of RGU’s 2024 summer graduation ceremonies got underway.

A total of two ceremonies were held over the course of the day, with events set to continue until Friday.

In the morning, festivities got underway, celebrating the achievements of students from both the School of Creative and Cultural Business courses.

Following in their footsteps were students from the School of Computing, School of Engineering and The Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment courses.

Photographer Kath Flannery was there to capture all the best moments from day two of the RGU summer graduations 2024.