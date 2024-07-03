In pictures: RGU graduates beam with delight during day two of graduations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: RGU graduates beam with delight during day two of graduations

Thousands of students gathered at P&J Live today for day two of summer graduations.

By Michelle Henderson & Emma Grady
Happy and proud to be a graduates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Happy and proud to be a graduates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Robert Gordon University students are celebrating a major milestone as they graduate with their degrees.

Dressed in their best attire, thousands of graduates took to the stage at P&J Live to mark the end of their studies.

Crowds of proud friends and family packed the Aberdeen venue as the second day of RGU’s 2024 summer graduation ceremonies got underway.

A total of two ceremonies were held over the course of the day, with events set to continue until Friday.

In the morning, festivities for underway, celebrating the achievements of students from both the School of Creative and Cultural Business courses and

Following in their footsteps were students from the School of Computing, School of Engineering and The Scott Sutherland School of Architecture and Built Environment courses.

To find the full list of RGU graduates this summer, click here.

Our photographer Kath Flannery/DC Thomson was there to capture all the best moments from day two of the RGU summer graduations 2024.

A moment of pride and accomplishment.
Ready to conquer the world.
A proud moment on stage.
Walking across the stage with gratitude and excitement.
Officially a graduate!
On stage today, feeling proud and accomplished.
Proud graduate gives a thumbs up to the crowd.
One proud graduate!
All smiles on stage. 
Officially knighted as a graduate!
Celebrating every moment.
Signing the RGU Alumni board.
Graduate enjoys looking through graduation photos.
From student to graduate.
Smiling because hard work pays off.
Celebrating the journey from student to graduate.
Graduating with the love and support of family and friends.
From hard work to celebration.
Family and friends make the celebration complete!
Collective joy, shared success!
Proud to be a RGU graduate!
Graduates congratulating each other.
Celebrating success and new beginnings.
Cheers to the memories!
A perfect photo opportunity.
Proud family and friends getting those important photos.
Capturing the moment of graduation.
Caps in the air, excitement everywhere!

 

