Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Searches ongoing for man, 77, missing in Aberdeen

Bernard Alton - who is wearing just a t-shirt and trousers - was last seen in the Westburn Road area on Thursday.

By Ross Hempseed
Bernard Alton has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
A pensioner has been reported missing in Aberdeen.

Bernard Alton, 77, was last seen in the Westburn Road area of Aberdeen at around 8.15pm on Thursday.

This morning a coastguard helicopter sent from Inverness has been circling Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, near to where Mr Alton was seen.

A spokesperson for the coastguard confirmed it was assisting with a “police incident”.

We have reached out to Police Scotland for further information.

A coastguard helicopter has been circling the area around ARI this morning

In an appeal issued this morning, police urged anyone with information to contact them as concerns grow for Mr Alton’s welfare.

He is described as around 5ft 6ins tall, of large build with short grey hair.  When he was last seen, he was wearing a pale blue t-shirt and green trousers.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3847 of July 4.

