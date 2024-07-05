Liberal Democrats retain stronghold Orkney and Shetland seat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Liberal Democrats retain stronghold Orkney and Shetland seat

Alistair Carmichael MP returns to the seat he has held for over two decades with a convincing majority.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney and Shetland
Alistair Carmichael MP.

Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael has retained his Westminster seat for Orkney and Shetland as the SNP and Scottish Greens failed to crack the isles stronghold during the 2024 General Election.

With the results of the vote in the constituency announced at 6.30am this morning, the overall outcome will come as a surprise to few.

The constituency has historically voted Lib Dem and Mr Carmichael has held the seat for the party since 2001.

This time the campaign trail has been dominated by the linked issues of fuel poverty, energy prices, the cost of living and, of course, transport.

But after all was said and done, toppling the Lib Dem from his seat proved too tall an order for the SNP’s Robert Leslie and The Scottish Greens’ Alex Armitage.

The total turnout for the constituency was 60.74%, while the total number of ballots cast was 20,794.

Mr Carmichael won with a convincing lead of the vote, winning a total of 11,392 votes, with the next candidate down being the SNP’s Robert Leslie with 3,585 votes.

Speaking following his win, Mr Carmichael congratulated Labour Leader Keir Starmer and his party on the national result.

He also said it that “when the dust settles” on the general election result, it would be seen “as an opportunity to reset out political discourse in Britain and to move on from the politics of identity and again to make politics about ideas”.

Orkney and Shetland: SNP and Greens compete for second place

A point of interest in this election has been the addition of a candidate from the Scottish Greens this time.

Many have wondered how this may affect the outcome for the other parties – if particularly the SNP.

The Scottish Nationalists have previously been the Lib Dems’ closest competitor for the constituency.

Orkney and Shetland SNP candidate Robert Leslie.

Back in 2015, they came within less than 4% of the vote from Mr Carmichael.

This morning’s results saw the gap widen, however, with a difference of just over 7,800 votes between the SNP and the Lib Dems.

The Green Party’s Alex Armitage came in third, with 2,046 votes.

Scottish Green candidate Alex Armitage. Photo: supplied by Alex Armitage

Another point of interest was how the UK Reform candidate, Robert Smith, may perform.

Standing for UKIP and the Brexit Party in the past, he has typically come in near the bottom of the standings with only around 5 or 6% of the vote at most.

Some had wondered if his criticism of the UK political system and refusal to engage in hustings events would appeal to a section of voters.

This morning’s result revealed that Mr Smith had earned enough votes, with 1,586 votes to come out ahead of both Labour and Conservatives, which had 1,493 and 586 respectively.

More from Highlands & Islands

Brendan O'Hara in 2019
SNP win in new Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber constituency
Tain Sheriff Court.
Doorstep fight lands Alness dad in the dock
Caithness MP Jamie Stone
Jamie Stone holds on to Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
Labour candidate for the Western Isles, Torcuil Crichton.
General election 2024: Western Isles turns red with first Labour win in 19 years
Graham Leadbitter hugs SNP supporters.
SNP's Graham Leadbitter triumphs in target Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat
A generic image of a road closed by roadworks
A82 to remain closed overnight as reopening delayed by weather
Blue and red breaking news graphic.
Emergency services rush to three-car crash on A9
The road was closed for more than six hours. Image: Louise Glen/DC Thomson
A85 reopens following car and motorbike crash in Oban
The Caledonian MacBrayne ferry 'Isle of Lewis' at the Oban Ferry terminal.
Revealed: The CalMac board members who haven't visited a single ferry port
Michael Davidson
Public asked not to approach missing Alness man Michael Davidson

Conversation