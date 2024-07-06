Police on scene at Union Street after traffic lights hit in Aberdeen

Traffic lights on Union Street in Aberdeen have been significantly damaged leading to traffic build-up in the city centre.

The city centre lights on the junction with Union Street, Alford Place and Holburn Street on the A9013 appear to have been hit and have fallen to the ground.

Police were at the scene at 8.45 am this morning.

Traffic is slowing in the area.

