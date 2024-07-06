Three key points from Caley Thistle’s 1-0 friendly loss at Raith Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three key points from Caley Thistle’s 1-0 friendly loss at Raith Rovers

Inverness field three trialists as their young side show defensive qualities against their Championship opponents.

By Paul Chalk
Raith's Sam Stanton (right) and Inverness defender Remi Savage. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group
Caley Thistle’s most stern test of pre-season ended in a gutsy display in a 1-0 defeat away to Championship hosts Raith Rovers on Saturday.

Three players were fielded as ICT trialists as boss Duncan Ferguson hopes circumstances lead to a potential signing or two.

The Kirkcaldy side were runners-up to Dundee United in last term’s second-tier and lost to Ross County in the Premiership play-off final.

Ian Murray is reshaping his squad for a serious assault at winning the league come next May.

In contrast, cash-strapped Inverness are relying heavily on a group of academy players, guided by seniors such as captain Billy Mckay and vice-skipper Danny Devine.

The Highlanders are now a League One club after losing to Hamilton Accies in May’s relegation play-off final and it seems a long way to to being in the same division as ambitious Raith.

Their warm-up matches last week saw them defeat Highland League opponents Clachnacuddin 2-0 and Nairn County 3-1.

Raith’s Kieran Freeman (left) and Inverness midfielder Calum MacLeod. Image:  Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Stood up well to Rovers’ key threats

This was another level and the last thing Ferguson wanted was his mainly young group to suffer a punishing defeat at Stark’s Park.

Well, they passed this test with flying colours. Yes, it was a friendly and it lacked intensity overall, but they will take heart from how they performed.

After standing up to some early pressure, ICT had a pop at goal when striker Adam Brooks’ stinging long-ranger was beaten clear by goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski.

Rovers knocked at the door for a way through, but the sides went in scoreless at the break.

Early in the second half, Raith’s Sam Stanton’s 30-yarder was superbly saved by on-loan Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Newman, who then was equal to a Paul Hanlon header moments later.

The woodwork came to the visitors’ rescue 68 minutes when, from a Callum Smith pass, Dylan Easton crashed a shot off the left post.

The winner came with four minutes to go as Hanlon reacted quickest to slam the ball past young sub keeper Szymon Rebilas, stemming from a Lewis Gibson corner.

Inverness full-back Jake Davidson (left) and Raith’s Dylan Easton. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Here are three key points from an Inverness point of view to come from the afternoon in Fife.

Trialists called in, Gilmour returns

There was a surprise in store when the team sheets arrived as ICT had four trialists named in their starting 11. We knew Newman was down as one of them.

The others were ex-Ross County midfielder, 21-year-old Adam Mackinnon, who was on loan last term at Arbroath, former Rothes centre half Callum Haspell, also 21, who spent the second half of last year at Queen’s Park, and left-back Flynn Duffy, 20, who was on loan from Dundee United at Peterhead earlier this year.

Ferguson was satisfied by the trio’s performance and hopes to get another look at them against Brora on Tuesday, although any move will depend on incoming money, most likely from defender Nikola Ujdur moving on, with Queen’s Park linked to the Australian.

Midfielder Charlie Gilmour, who has missed the games so far due to recovering from his knee injury, also made a surprise return to the line-up.

Rovers fielded three of their new signings from the start – former Hibs duo Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson and ex-Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne.

Raith’s Paul Hanlon (centre) scores the only goal of the game. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

Newman impresses in first real test

Keeper Newman, capped five times for Scotland’s under-21s, would have been expecting a long afternoon in Fife, but it wasn’t really until the second half that he had to really work.

The quick-fire saves from Stanton and Hanlon showed sharp awareness and offered confidence to the group in front of him.

As well as some punching clear of crosses, he also denied Lewis Gibson in a one-to-one moment before he was subbed off.

Ferguson will aim to add another keeper should the opportunity arise, but he’s a steady pair of hands less as the new season draws closer.

He’s come from Tannadice for a reason – to play games every week in what ICT will hope will be a successful year – and he’ll get an opportunity to showcase what he can do.

Looking for luck on the injury front

Main striker Billy Mckay took a foot knock in the first half and didn’t appear for the second other than clutching a bag of ice.

With a wafer-thin squad, Inverness will seek to avoid a list of casualties, which has been a common theme over recent years.

Squad rotation is going to be so crucial for Ferguson next season. Everyone will be required to play their parts to the maximum request.

ICT’s final pre-season game, before visiting Annan Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup group stages next Saturday, comes with a trip to Brora Rangers on Tuesday.

Raith’s Ewan Murray (left) is challenged by Adam Brooks. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS Group

