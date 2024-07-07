Man, 20, arrested following ‘disturbance’ near Fraserburgh playpark

A man has been arrested following an incident near a children’s playpark in Fraserburgh.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance around the Murison Place area at around 11.20pm on Friday, July 5.

The incident occurred close to the Museum Of Scottish Lighthouses in the coastal town.

It is understood the police were combing the area close to playpark yesterday for evidence.

‘There was no risk to the wider public’

The force has now confirmed a 20-year-old man has been arrested following the disturbance, while an investigation by officers continues.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 11.20pm on Friday, July 5, police received a report of a disturbance in the Murison Place area of Fraserburgh.

“A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

“This is believed to have been an isolated incident, with no risk to the wider public.”