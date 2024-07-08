What’s a tuba? Funnel cloud spotted above Oldmeldrum

Skygazers in Aberdeenshire might have been left scratching their heads this morning after a funnel cloud was spotted near Oldmeldrum.

Pictures taken from Dubston Hill near Inverurie show the cloud forming above Barra Hill.

A funnel cloud, also known as a tuba, can form during a heavy shower or a thunderstorm.

The shape comes from a cumulonimbus cloud or a large cumulus cloud, when the atmosphere is unstable.

Funnel cloud, twister or tornado?

The Met Office say: “A funnel cloud does not reach the earth’s surface, at the point it reaches land it becomes a tornado.

“The UK sees around 30-35 tornadoes each year, though it is very rare that are they strong enough to cause any significant damage.”

Wet start to Aberdeenshire school holidays

The news comes as the region‘s school holidays get off to a wet start.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain over the next few days.

Heavy rain could threaten infrastructure and travel as well as causing power cuts according to the service.

The warning is in place from Tuesday 10pm until Wednesday 23:59.

Let us know in the comments below if you have seen a funnel cloud.