What’s a tuba? Funnel cloud spotted above Oldmeldrum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What’s a tuba? Funnel cloud spotted above Oldmeldrum

Pictures show the cloud forming from a stormy sky near the north-east village.

By Derry Alldritt
The funnel cloud only becomes a tornado when it reaches the ground. Image: Jack Waterston.
The funnel cloud only becomes a tornado when it reaches the ground. Image: Jack Waterston.

Skygazers in Aberdeenshire might have been left scratching their heads this morning after a funnel cloud was spotted near Oldmeldrum.

Pictures taken from Dubston Hill near Inverurie show the cloud forming above Barra Hill.

A funnel cloud, also known as a tuba, can form during a heavy shower or a thunderstorm.

The shape comes from a cumulonimbus cloud or a large cumulus cloud, when the atmosphere is unstable.

The cloud can be seen above the Barra Hill. Image: Jack Waterston.

Funnel cloud, twister or tornado?

The Met Office say: “A funnel cloud does not reach the earth’s surface, at the point it reaches land it becomes a tornado.

“The UK sees around 30-35 tornadoes each year, though it is very rare that are they strong enough to cause any significant damage.”

Have you noticed the cloud in the Aberdeenshire skies? Image: Jack Waterston.

Wet start to Aberdeenshire school holidays

The news comes as the region‘s school holidays get off to a wet start.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain over the next few days.

Heavy rain could threaten infrastructure and travel as well as causing power cuts according to the service.

The weather warning covers the north and north-east. Image: Met Office.

The warning is in place from Tuesday 10pm until Wednesday 23:59.

Let us know in the comments below if you have seen a funnel cloud.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Heavy rain is expected across northern Scotland. Image: Met Office
North and north-east set for 12 hours of rain as yellow warning issued
Deborah O'Neil celebrates her honorary degree from Robert Gordon University.
Honorary doctorate for Aberdeen life sciences pioneer Deborah O'Neil
Jordan Ivancic sent terrifying and threatening messages to a woman who exposed him as a cheat. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Kemnay man threatened to 'blow up' woman's home when she exposed him as a…
Kirk Street, Peterhead
Hunt for two men after Peterhead home set on fire
Market Street in Aberdeen where the assulat with a knife took place.
Man charged over alleged Market Street knife attack
Police and ambulance vehicles parked on Stewart Terrace in Aberdeen overnight. Image: Fubar News.
One man charged after police and ambulance crews descend on Aberdeen street
Plans for a Fraserburgh fishing statue looking out to sea have been approved.
Fraserburgh fishing statue approved despite complaints it will ruin neighbours' view
2
Craig Troup and Pam Adamiec, of Highland Moss
Craig and Pam opened Aberdeen plant shop after 'fate' got them together
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Almost a dozen Ford Fiestas have been stolen across the north-east in the first half of this year in what has been described as '...', The Press and Journal can reveal Picture shows; Ford Fiesta thieves and where they've struck across the north-east. N/A. Supplied by Facebook (images of thieves) / DC Thomson (map of Ford Fiesta thefts) Date; Unknown
Warning to drivers as gangs target Ford Fiestas in car theft crimewave
Police officer wearing a black cap and vest with police logo.
Missing Aberdeen woman Rita Carter traced

Conversation