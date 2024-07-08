Boss Jimmy Thelin issues Premier Sports Cup group demands to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Boss Jimmy Thelin issues Premier Sports Cup group demands to Aberdeen

Manager Thelin insists Aberdeen will not underestimate lower-league opponents in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the club's pre-season camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the club's pre-season camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says he understands the need to “hit the ground running” in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Thelin revealed he has hammered home to the Dons’ summer signings the requirement for the club to be successful in cup competitions.

The Swede insists the Reds will not underestimate the threat of lower-league opponents on his watch.

And Thelin has his squad on red alert the League Cup group ties will be “more equal” as both Aberdeen and their opponents are not yet at 100%.

Aberdeen will play just one pre-season friendly, against Peterhead on Wednesday, before the season begins.

The new competitive dawn under Thelin begins with an away clash at League One Queen of the South on Saturday.

Aberdeen also face Lowland League champions East Kilbride, League One Dumbarton and Championship Airdrie in their Premier Sports Cup section.

Thelin said: “The cup games are early but we know we have to hit the ground running

“There are new players and coaches – but we need to be clear we need to compete in the cups.

“The most important thing to understand is that you need to give everything.

“Sometimes, at this point in the season, it is more equal because teams are not 100%.

“So we need to respect the games and be ready to compete.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin in Portugal with assistant Emir Bajrami, left. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

‘We need to evolve or we will get stuck’

Thelin is now into his third week of pre-season training with Aberdeen.

He accepts it will take time to fully get his ideas across to the players.

Thelin also realises the evolution of the squad to deliver his footballing ideology cannot be done at the expense of wins.

Graeme Shinnie leads the way during Aberdeen’s pre-season camp in Portugal. Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media.

He said: “We have to be ready for the cup games.

“But at the same time we need to evolve or we will get stuck because we want to keep growing and to get our own identity.

“Hopefully, we will get to the point where the players wake up in the middle of the night, there are no coaches there and the players will know how we are going to play.

“We are not there yet and need to build a strong team in the long-term.

“Hopefully, we can do that as quickly as possible.”

Aberdeen winger Vicente Besuijen during training in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

‘I am happy with the progress’

Aberdeen have now returned from a week-long warm weather training camp in Portugal.

While in the Algarve, Thelin put the Reds through two tough training sessions each day.

The camp concluded with an internal bounce game between the Dons players.

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski training in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Thelin said: “We got to know each other, both staff and the players.

“It was a really important week for everyone

“They have done really well.

“We try not to give them too much information too quick.

“The players have been amazing and the energy is great.

“You always have to respect how quickly you do things and every day and week it becomes more clear for everyone.

“I am happy with the progress.

“We learn more about each other. We have to keep working and building.”

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov training in the heat in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Reuniting with summer signing Peter Ambrose

Summer signing Peter Ambrose was absent from Portugal due to visa issues.

The striker, signed from Hungarian club Ujpest on a three-year-deal, remained in the Granite City.

Ambrose worked with under-18s coach Scott Anderson and his squad at the club’s Cormack Park complex.

Thelin said: “Peter has done well and the staff at Cormack Park did a good job with him.

“I think he was missing us and was ready to train with the team again.”

