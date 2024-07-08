Boss Jimmy Thelin issues Premier Sports Cup group demands to Aberdeen

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says he understands the need to “hit the ground running” in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

Thelin revealed he has hammered home to the Dons’ summer signings the requirement for the club to be successful in cup competitions.

The Swede insists the Reds will not underestimate the threat of lower-league opponents on his watch.

And Thelin has his squad on red alert the League Cup group ties will be “more equal” as both Aberdeen and their opponents are not yet at 100%.

Aberdeen will play just one pre-season friendly, against Peterhead on Wednesday, before the season begins.

The new competitive dawn under Thelin begins with an away clash at League One Queen of the South on Saturday.

Aberdeen also face Lowland League champions East Kilbride, League One Dumbarton and Championship Airdrie in their Premier Sports Cup section.

Thelin said: “The cup games are early but we know we have to hit the ground running

“There are new players and coaches – but we need to be clear we need to compete in the cups.

“The most important thing to understand is that you need to give everything.

“Sometimes, at this point in the season, it is more equal because teams are not 100%.

“So we need to respect the games and be ready to compete.”

‘We need to evolve or we will get stuck’

Thelin is now into his third week of pre-season training with Aberdeen.

He accepts it will take time to fully get his ideas across to the players.

Thelin also realises the evolution of the squad to deliver his footballing ideology cannot be done at the expense of wins.

He said: “We have to be ready for the cup games.

“But at the same time we need to evolve or we will get stuck because we want to keep growing and to get our own identity.

“Hopefully, we will get to the point where the players wake up in the middle of the night, there are no coaches there and the players will know how we are going to play.

“We are not there yet and need to build a strong team in the long-term.

“Hopefully, we can do that as quickly as possible.”

‘I am happy with the progress’

Aberdeen have now returned from a week-long warm weather training camp in Portugal.

While in the Algarve, Thelin put the Reds through two tough training sessions each day.

The camp concluded with an internal bounce game between the Dons players.

Thelin said: “We got to know each other, both staff and the players.

“It was a really important week for everyone

“They have done really well.

“We try not to give them too much information too quick.

“The players have been amazing and the energy is great.

“You always have to respect how quickly you do things and every day and week it becomes more clear for everyone.

“I am happy with the progress.

“We learn more about each other. We have to keep working and building.”

Reuniting with summer signing Peter Ambrose

Summer signing Peter Ambrose was absent from Portugal due to visa issues.

The striker, signed from Hungarian club Ujpest on a three-year-deal, remained in the Granite City.

Ambrose worked with under-18s coach Scott Anderson and his squad at the club’s Cormack Park complex.

Thelin said: “Peter has done well and the staff at Cormack Park did a good job with him.

“I think he was missing us and was ready to train with the team again.”