Temporary timetable: How trains across north and north-east are affected as ScotRail cuts services

Scotland's train operator is running on a reduced timetable from Wednesday amid a pay dispute with drivers.

By Graham Fleming
Passengers getting off Elgin train.
Has your train timetable been affected? Image: Jason Hedges.

ScotRail will begin operating a reduced timetable after an ongoing dispute with its drivers.

Services across the north, north east and west coast will be affected as the national rail service cuts over a quarter of trains.

The rail service has been impacted after a refusal to work overtime, which ScotRail say is necessary to run the country’s 2,250 rail services.

Now, to “operate a more reliable service,” a reduced timetable will be in force from Wednesday July 10.

ScotRail train at Elgin station.
Over a quarter of services have been cut. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Under the temporary measures only around 1,600 services will be operating between Monday to Saturday.

ScotRail changing services

Customers have also been warned to expect a change in some first or last trains and the number of services provided during the morning and evening peak times.

It is currently unclear how long the new timetable will last.

Here are the new north and north-east services available from Wednesday:

Edinburgh and Glasgow to Inverness temporary timetable

  • Glasgow to Inverness: 07:07, 10:07, 15:07, 19:07
  • Edinburgh to Inverness: 08:38, 10:32, 13:32, 17:33, 19:34
  • Inverness to Glasgow: 05:36, 06:38, 08:41, 09:42, 14:50, 15:44, 17:26, 20:22
  • Inverness to Edinburgh: 10:50, 12:48, 18:52

Edinburgh and Glasgow to Aberdeen temporary timetable

  • Dundee to Aberdeen: 05:45, 17:25
  • Edinburgh to Aberdeen: 05:30, 07:30, 09:30, 11:30, 13:28, 15:30, 17:30, 19:31
  • Edinburgh to Dundee: 21:29
  • Glasgow to Aberdeen: 05:51, 07:41, 09:41, 11:41, 13:40, 14:39, 15:39, 17:41, 18:41, 19:37
  • Aberdeen to Edinburgh: 07:08, 09:05, 11:01, 13:09, 16:04, 19:14, 21:06
  • Aberdeen to Glasgow: 07:24, 09:44, 11:37, 13:46, 14:35, 15:35, 17:41, 18:36
  • Aberdeen to Dundee: 17:09

Montrose to Inverurie

First trains:

  • Aberdeen to Inverurie (to Inverness): 06:14
  • Montrose to Aberdeen (from Dundee to Inverness): 06:24
  • Inverurie to Aberdeen: 07:18
  • Aberdeen to Montrose (to Edinburgh): 07:08
  • Aberdeen to Montrose (to Glasgow): 07:24

Last trains:

  • Aberdeen to Inverurie: 22:49
  • Montrose to Aberdeen (from Glasgow): 21:50
  • Inverurie to Aberdeen: 21:46
  • Aberdeen to Montrose: 21:14

The timetable also includes four services per hour from Montrose to Aberdeen and “one or two” every hour from Inverurie to Aberdeen.

A core daytime service will also be run which includes one train every two hours from Montrose to Aberdeen and “one or two” from Aberdeen to Inverurie.

Aberdeen to Inverness temporary timetable

  • Aberdeen to Inverness: 06:14, 07:18, 08:23, 10:08, 11:57, 13:41, 15:50, 17:25, 18:15, 20:18, 22:00
  • Elgin to Inverness: 07:18, 20:24
  • Inverness to Aberdeen: 05:49, 06:59, 08:56, 10:56, 12:39, 14:28, 15:35, 17:20, 18:01, 21:30
  • Inverness to Elgin: 18:56, 22:15
  • Huntly to Aberdeen: 07:47

Far North Line

  • Inverness to Wick: 07:00, 14:00
  • Inverness to Kyle of Lochalsh: 10:56, 17:52
  • Inverness to Ardgay: 17:12
  • Inverness to Tain: 21:29
  • Wick to Inverness: 06:18, 12:34
  • Kyle of Lochalsh to Inverness: 06:11, 13:46
  • Ardgay to Inverness: 19:29
  • Lairg to Inverness: 06:26
  • Tain to Inverness: 22:45

West Highland Line

  • Glasgow to Oban: 08:21*, 10:36, 12:22*, 18:23*
  • Glasgow to Fort William and Mallaig: 08:21*, 12:22*, 18:23*
  • Oban to Glasgow: 08:50, 12:07*, 14:47, 18:05*
  • Mallaig and Fort William to Glasgow: 06:03, 16:04*
  • Fort William to Glasgow: 11:40*

* Trains are combined between Glasgow and Crianlarich.

