Willie Miller: Aberdeen fans will finally see a glimpse of the future under Jimmy Thelin

Aberdeen supporters will finally get to see what the future could hold under the management of Jimmy Thelin.

The Swede was appointed Aberdeen boss in mid-April, but it is only this week that Dons fans will get their first sight of him in the dugout.

Aberdeen supporters will get their initial glimpse of the new Thelin era when the Dons travel to Peterhead for a friendly on Wednesday evening.

The Reds then face Queen of the South away on Saturday in the opening game of the Premier Sports Cup.

Aberdeen supporters are excited by Thelin’s appointment as the former Elfsborg manager has a good track record.

He has a lot of experience at a high level.

The Peterhead friendly and group stage games will give Aberdeen fans the opportunity to see what kind of manager Thelin is – to see the style Thelin plays and the formations he utilises. Does he play with four at the back, or three?

There are all these questions fans will be eager to have answered.

There is optimism surrounding Thelin’s arrival, though, and it would be great if Aberdeen got off to a flying start in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

It is a trophy that is there to be won, and if it is treated as part of pre-season, it is demeaning the tournament.

And that outlook could also possibly result in ultimately blowing the opportunity to lift a trophy.

It is important for Aberdeen to get to Hampden and lift silverware.

Which is why the Premier Sports Cup group stage should be taken very seriously.

Granted it is an early start, with games coming thick and fast in July, but that has not just been sprung on the clubs – they all knew the schedule for the tournament.

The onus is on them to be ready.

I would hope Aberdeen and the other top clubs will treat the Premier Sports Cup group stage with the respect due, because it is an important trophy.

Having just one pre-season friendly against Peterhead probably isn’t enough game time ahead of the season starting.

It is probably going to show in some of the performances.

But at the same time, you can still win games while developing that early season form.

One friendly is not ideal preparation, but the squad should be good enough and fit enough to get results.

Modern footballers tend to keep themselves fit throughout summer and also follow training programmes.

It is not a throwback to when players got two months off and didn’t do any training.

Aberdeen players will be fit, but it will just be that match practice and sharpness that will be lacking.

You can pick that up as you go along, but the focus should not be solely on developing the team.

Aberdeen face Queen of the South on Saturday in a group that also includes East Kilbride, Dumbarton and Airdrie.

The target for Aberdeen must be to top that group.

The group stage offers an early opportunity for Thelin to lay down a marker.

He will be desperate to get off to a bright start as Aberdeen manager.

The squad showed towards the end of last season what they are capable of as performances were at a high level under interim boss Peter Leven.

Thelin will have been working on shaping the team into a style of football he wants to see.

Now it is time to unveil it to the supporters.