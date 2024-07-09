Willie Miller: Aberdeen fans will finally see a glimpse of the future under Jimmy Thelin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen fans will finally see a glimpse of the future under Jimmy Thelin

Legend Miller warns Aberdeen must not treat the Premier Sports Cup group stage as part of their pre-season preparations and discusses the career of Andy Considine.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the training camp in Silves, Portugal, Image: Ross Johnston/Newsline Media
By Willie Miller

Aberdeen supporters will finally get to see what the future could hold under the management of Jimmy Thelin.

The Swede was appointed Aberdeen boss in mid-April, but it is only this week that Dons fans will get their first sight of him in the dugout.

Aberdeen supporters will get their initial glimpse of the new Thelin era when the Dons travel to Peterhead for a friendly on Wednesday evening.

The Reds then face Queen of the South away on Saturday in the opening game of the Premier Sports Cup.

Aberdeen supporters are excited by Thelin’s appointment as the former Elfsborg manager has a good track record.

He has a lot of experience at a high level.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin and the Dons players
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin at the club’s pre-season camp in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

The Peterhead friendly and group stage games will give Aberdeen fans the opportunity to see what kind of manager Thelin is – to see the style Thelin plays and the formations he utilises. Does he play with four at the back, or three?

There are all these questions fans will be eager to have answered.

There is optimism surrounding Thelin’s arrival, though, and it would be great if Aberdeen got off to a flying start in the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

It is a trophy that is there to be won, and if it is treated as part of pre-season, it is demeaning the tournament.

Dimitar Mitov dives for the ball in Portugal
Dimitar Mitov dives for the ball in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

And that outlook could also possibly result in ultimately blowing the opportunity to lift a trophy.

It is important for Aberdeen to get to Hampden and lift silverware.

Which is why the Premier Sports Cup group stage should be taken very seriously.

Granted it is an early start, with games coming thick and fast in July, but that has not just been sprung on the clubs – they all knew the schedule for the tournament.

The onus is on them to be ready.

I would hope Aberdeen and the other top clubs will treat the Premier Sports Cup group stage with the respect due, because it is an important trophy.

Aberdeen players arrive for a training session in Portugal
Aberdeen players arrive for a training session in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Having just one pre-season friendly against Peterhead probably isn’t enough game time ahead of the season starting.

It is probably going to show in some of the performances.

But at the same time, you can still win games while developing that early season form.

One friendly is not ideal preparation, but the squad should be good enough and fit enough to get results.

Modern footballers tend to keep themselves fit throughout summer and also follow training programmes.

It is not a throwback to when players got two months off and didn’t do any training.

Aberdeen players will be fit, but it will just be that match practice and sharpness that will be lacking.

You can pick that up as you go along, but the focus should not be solely on developing the team.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and Findlay Marshall train in Portugal.
Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris and Findlay Marshall train in Portugal. Photo by Ross Johnston/Newsline Media

Aberdeen face Queen of the South on Saturday in a group that also includes East Kilbride, Dumbarton and Airdrie.

The target for Aberdeen must be to top that group.

The group stage offers an early opportunity for Thelin to lay down a marker.

He will be desperate to get off to a bright start as Aberdeen manager.

The squad showed towards the end of last season what they are capable of as performances were at a high level under interim boss Peter Leven.

Thelin will have been working on shaping the team into a style of football he wants to see.

Now it is time to unveil it to the supporters.

 

