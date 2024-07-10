A90 reopens near Fraserburgh as fire crews put out blaze after crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A90 reopens near Fraserburgh as fire crews put out blaze after crash

Drivers are being asked to avoid the route.

By Louise Glen
RTC outside Rathen, the road is closed.
Police earlier closed the road outside Rathen near Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.

Emergency services were at a crash on the A90 at Rathen near Fraserburgh this morning.

Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of the crash around 7am, an ambulance was also in attendance.

It is understood the incident involved a vehicle fire.

The road was closed between Memsie and Rathen junctions.

Rtc outside Rathen
Incident outside Rathen near Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to Rathen by police at 7am this morning.

“It was to an RTC. We arrived on the scene at 7.12am, and the stop sign came through at 7.23am.

“We used one hose reel jet and left the scene at 7.38am.”

We have asked Police Scotland for more information.

Follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Grampian Health owner Stephanie Hundtofte at her store on Market Street, where one of the Aberdeen bus gates is installed.
'My first few months running Grampian Health Store have been ruined by Aberdeen bus…
The case called at Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Teen jailed after admitting injuring motorcylists in drink-driving crash
Glacier chairman Nick Horler. chief executive Scott Martin and chief financial officer Mark Ritchie.
Multi-million-pound cash injection for Aberdeeen firm Glacier Energy
Aberdeen Beach.
Aberdeen and Inverness could be as warm as northern Spain and France in 60…
Mark Houston, the new senior partner at Johnston Carmichael, with Lynne Walker, the Aberdeen firm's new chief executive.
New boss at the helm of Aberdeen-based Johnston Carmichael
The Murray's were on trial at Peterhead Sheriff Court
Fraserburgh car dealers fined almost £9,000 after revenge attack on forecourt vandal
The A96 near Cairnie. Image: Google Maps.
A96 roadworks postponed AGAIN as wet weather wreaks havoc
Police and ambulance vehicles parked on Stewart Terrace in Aberdeen overnight. Image: Fubar News.
Man in court on knife charge after Northfield 'commotion'
The Kildrummy Inn, near Alford.
'The quintessential Scottish getaway': Kildrummy Inn wins Scottish Inn of the Year award after…
David Hawson has won an award for his magnificent garden hedge. Image: David Hawson/Henchman
'We never liked fences': The story of the Monymusk man with the incredible hedge