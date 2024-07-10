Aberdeen linked with Ecuador international Jeremy Sarmiento

Aberdeen are reportedly considering an ambitious loan move for Ecuador international Jeremy Sarmiento.

The 22-year-old winger joined Brighton from Benfica in 2021 and spent last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion and Ipswich Town.

He scored two goals in 21 appearances while on loan with West Brom during the first half of the 2023-24 campaign.

Sarmiento joined Ipswich on January 3 and went on to help the Tractor Boys clinch promotion to the English Premier League, chipping in with four goals in 22 appearances.

According to Mercado Futbol EC, Aberdeen are keen to bring Sarmiento to Pittodrie.

Sarmiento has been representing his country in the Copa America and played 76 minutes in their penalty shootout defeat against Argentina in the quarter-finals of the competition earlier this week.

The Dons play their first competitive game of the season against Queen of the South in the Premier Sports Cup on Saturday.