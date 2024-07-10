Cove mum searching for answers after beloved cats, Belle and Boo, found dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove mum searching for answers after beloved cats, Belle and Boo, found dead

Lauren Mitchell says her five-year-old daughter, Aria, has been left heartbroken by the death of her pets.

Aria Mitchell with the two cats.
Belle and Boo were "inseparable" and never ventured far from their home in Cove. Image: Lauren Mitchell.
By Chris Cromar

A Cove woman and her five-year-old daughter have been left heartbroken after two of their cats were found dead.

Belle and Boo – who were “inseparable” and never ventured far from their home in Cove – went missing on June 24 and 26 respectively.

Their owner Lauren Mitchell initially thought Belle had got stuck somewhere, with Boo following after her scent to find her missing companion.

But the 34-year-old owner’s theory was blown out the window when her pets turned up some distance away days later.

Lauren Mitchell with the two cats.
Lauren Mitchell wants answers. Image: Lauren Mitchell.

Confusion over missing Cove cats

Last Friday, Lauren was told that a dead cat had been found in the car park next to Burnbanks Village, over a mile away.

She said: “I went to see it and was sure it was Belle, so I took her to the vet. But she had no chip and they said her ear was cropped like they do when they catch ferals to neuter.

“So that put the idea that it was her right out of my head completely, and I posted about finding the cat so the owner could be found.”

On Sunday, Lauren – who works as a human resources team leader – was told about another dead cat, this time found outside St Fittick’s Park graveyard in Torry.

It sadly turned out to be Boo.

Lauren was baffled her beloved pet had been found so far away.

“There is no way she went all the way there,” she said.

Belle and Boo.
Belle and Boo were “inseparable”. Image: Lauren Mitchell.

In light of the update on Boo, Lauren asked the vet to check the first feline again  – and this time she said he was “pretty certain” it was Belle, with the cropped ear caused by the cat’s body being stored in a freezer after being found and snapping off.

Lauren said the vet told her she did not think her injuries were from a road accident.

The devastated mum is now strongly of the belief that Belle and Boo were not victims of accidents, and has reported the incidents to the police.

Police Scotland has confirmed that they have received a report.

Lauren said: “It is all looking very suspicious and I have reason to believe this was a deliberate act of violence against my poor cats.

“Both go missing two days apart. Both found two days apart. Both missing for 11 days when found.

“It looks like they both died on the same day.”

Aria Mitchell with the two cats.
The cats were a gift for daughter Aria’s birthday. Image: Lauren Mitchell.

Lauren is now urging anyone with any CCTV or ring video doorbell footage on the stretch of Coast Road from Cove to St Fittick’s Park, between the dates of June 24 to July 7, to get in touch with her.

“The only good thing out of this terrible situation is that I have them both home,” she said.

“I got them for Aria’s birthday last year and she’s absolutely heartbroken.”

 

 

