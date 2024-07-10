Even more new facilities could be on the horizon at Moray Sports Centre after the opening of Elgin’s new indoor tennis centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Even more new facilities could be on the horizon at Moray Sports Centre after the opening of Elgin’s new indoor tennis centre

Moray Sports Centre CEO Iain Stokes exclusively revealed the plans to the Press and Journal.

By Sean McAngus
Lewis Simpson (back left), assistant coach at Moray Sports Centre, and CEO Iain Stokes (back right) with children from the centre's summer holiday activity camps.
Lewis Simpson (back left), assistant coach at Moray Sports Centre, and CEO Iain Stokes (back right) with children from the centre's summer holiday activity camps.

Moray Sports Centre’s boss has revealed plans to add even more sporting facilities following the opening of a new world-class indoor tennis centre.

The £1.63m new four-court indoor facility is near the centre on Linkwood Road.

The facility is focused on growing participation in tennis.

Inside the new tennis facility. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

‘It is only the beginning’

Moray Sports Centre CEO Iain Stokes pictured.

It may have been the indoor tennis facility which attracted Iain Stokes to the CEO post.

In 2021, Elgin-born Mr Stokes returned home after moving away to England as a youngster as his family served in the armed forces.

The centre operated by Moray Sports Foundation currently runs a sports hall, gym, cycling studio, other fitness rooms and the tennis facility now.

However the centre boss says there is more to come in the shape of new facilities.

Moray Sports Centre

Mr Stokes said: “It is exciting times ahead and the new facility marks a new era of tennis in Moray.

“We have held discussions with national sporting bodies to provide more world class facilities for unrepresented sports.

“We have aspirations to build outdoor tennis courts and an athletics track.

“Also in terms of tennis, we are looking to provide opportunities for blind and wheelchair tennis too.

“We want to make tennis accessible for all.

“So everyone come to us and we will give you opportunity to play tennis.”

The tennis facility pictured. Image: Sean McAngus/DC Thomson

Mr Stokes also believes having such a facility will give people inspired by watching Wimbledon the chance to play the sport.

Just in time for Wimbledon

He added: “With the country in the grips of Wimbledon fever, we’re delighted to have opened a state-of-the-art indoor tennis facility at Moray Sports Centre. This will allow all those inspired by what they see on TV to get on the court themselves with a racquet in hand.

“Having this calibre of indoor tennis provision in Elgin is a real boost for the north of Scotland. It is setting the region up to inspire and nurture the next generation of great tennis talent.”

Blane Dodds, Chief Executive of Tennis Scotland described the opening of the tennis facility as “another major milestone”.

It was delivered via a partnership between Moray Sports Foundation, sportscotland, the LTA, LTA Tennis Foundation and Tennis Scotland through the Transforming Scottish Indoor Tennis (TSIT) fund.

