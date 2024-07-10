Even more new facilities could be on the horizon at Moray Sports Centre after the opening of Elgin’s new indoor tennis centre

Moray Sports Centre’s boss has revealed plans to add even more sporting facilities following the opening of a new world-class indoor tennis centre.

The £1.63m new four-court indoor facility is near the centre on Linkwood Road.

The facility is focused on growing participation in tennis.

‘It is only the beginning’

It may have been the indoor tennis facility which attracted Iain Stokes to the CEO post.

In 2021, Elgin-born Mr Stokes returned home after moving away to England as a youngster as his family served in the armed forces.

The centre operated by Moray Sports Foundation currently runs a sports hall, gym, cycling studio, other fitness rooms and the tennis facility now.

However the centre boss says there is more to come in the shape of new facilities.

Mr Stokes said: “It is exciting times ahead and the new facility marks a new era of tennis in Moray.

“We have held discussions with national sporting bodies to provide more world class facilities for unrepresented sports.

“We have aspirations to build outdoor tennis courts and an athletics track.

“Also in terms of tennis, we are looking to provide opportunities for blind and wheelchair tennis too.

“We want to make tennis accessible for all.

“So everyone come to us and we will give you opportunity to play tennis.”

Mr Stokes also believes having such a facility will give people inspired by watching Wimbledon the chance to play the sport.

Just in time for Wimbledon

He added: “With the country in the grips of Wimbledon fever, we’re delighted to have opened a state-of-the-art indoor tennis facility at Moray Sports Centre. This will allow all those inspired by what they see on TV to get on the court themselves with a racquet in hand.

“Having this calibre of indoor tennis provision in Elgin is a real boost for the north of Scotland. It is setting the region up to inspire and nurture the next generation of great tennis talent.”

Blane Dodds, Chief Executive of Tennis Scotland described the opening of the tennis facility as “another major milestone”.

It was delivered via a partnership between Moray Sports Foundation, sportscotland, the LTA, LTA Tennis Foundation and Tennis Scotland through the Transforming Scottish Indoor Tennis (TSIT) fund.

