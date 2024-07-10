Missing 74-year-old woman last seen in Turriff

Police are appealing for help to trace an 74-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Aberdeenshire.

Anne Benzie was last seen in the Turriff area at around 9.30am this morning.

She is described as 5ft2 with greying hair. She may be wearing dark trousers and a black and white top.

Anne is also believed to be driving a grey Audi Q2 with registration plate SV19 DLX.

Sergeant Sam Hewett from Fraserburgh Police Station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Anne’s wellbeing and would ask members of the public in the surrounding area to keep a look out for her and report any potential sightings to us.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1671 of Wednesday, 10 July, 2024.”